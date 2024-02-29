Rihanna and A$AP’s Noir-Inspired Film Is Exactly What You Came For

Watch : A$AP Rocky Asked THIS About Rihanna Outside L.A. Courthouse

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's new project will put love on your brain.

In fact, the couple—who share children RZA, 21 months, and Riot, 6 months—appeared alongside each other in a noir-inspired romantic short film for Fenty Beauty's Lux Skin balm.

The short, titled Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours, features the duo posing in retro domestic bliss. The "Work" singer is decked out in a 1950s-inspired hairdo, diamond-studded jewelry, and a black dress, while the rapper wore a standard suit with a pinstripe shirt and tie.

As A$AP's character realizes his things—including his blazer—are going missing, he laments, "I can't steal any of her clothes."

And Rihanna, whom narrator A$AP describes as "a classy dame," is the clear perpetrator, as she spends the two-minute film stealing her lover's clothes, covers and breakfast—before attempting to steal his lip balm.

"Not so fast, baby," the narrator says, as A$AP grins at the camera. "This one's mine. Gotcha!"