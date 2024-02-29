Rihanna and A$AP’s Noir-Inspired Film Is Exactly What You Came For

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's new project will put love on your brain.
In fact, the couple—who share children RZA, 21 months, and Riot, 6 months—appeared alongside each other in a noir-inspired romantic short film for Fenty Beauty's Lux Skin balm.
The short, titled Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours, features the duo posing in retro domestic bliss. The "Work" singer is decked out in a 1950s-inspired hairdo, diamond-studded jewelry, and a black dress, while the rapper wore a standard suit with a pinstripe shirt and tie.
As A$AP's character realizes his things—including his blazer—are going missing, he laments, "I can't steal any of her clothes."
And Rihanna, whom narrator A$AP describes as "a classy dame," is the clear perpetrator, as she spends the two-minute film stealing her lover's clothes, covers and breakfast—before attempting to steal his lip balm.
"Not so fast, baby," the narrator says, as A$AP grins at the camera. "This one's mine. Gotcha!"
The sweet collaboration is only the latest adorable act of affection Rihanna and A$AP have expressed together. After all, the duo—who have been dating since 2020—had a sweet outing in the city of love in January, as they were spotted at Palais de l'Élysée following a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron.
Plus, while they're not living in a noir-styled romance movie, they are experiencing their own form of domestic bliss. And even with balancing life with two kids under 2, the "Diamonds" singer isn't ruling out expanding her family beyond four.
"Listen, I'm down for whatever," Rihanna told British Vogue last year, just before revealing she was expecting Riot at the 2023 Super Bowl. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."
They were never in a hopeless place, but Rihanna and A$AP have certainly found love. Read on to see the duo's cutest pics with their oldest son.