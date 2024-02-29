Rihanna and A$AP’s Noir-Inspired Film Is Exactly What You Came For

See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put their love on center stage in the Fenty Beauty short film Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's new project will put love on your brain.  

In fact, the couple—who share children RZA, 21 months, and Riot, 6 months—appeared alongside each other in a noir-inspired romantic short film for Fenty Beauty's Lux Skin balm.

The short, titled Born To Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours, features the duo posing in retro domestic bliss. The "Work" singer is decked out in a 1950s-inspired hairdo, diamond-studded jewelry, and a black dress, while the rapper wore a standard suit with a pinstripe shirt and tie. 

As A$AP's character realizes his things—including his blazer—are going missing, he laments, "I can't steal any of her clothes." 

And Rihanna, whom narrator A$AP describes as "a classy dame," is the clear perpetrator, as she spends the two-minute film stealing her lover's clothes, covers and breakfast—before attempting to steal his lip balm.  

"Not so fast, baby," the narrator says, as A$AP grins at the camera. "This one's mine. Gotcha!"

The sweet collaboration is only the latest adorable act of affection Rihanna and A$AP have expressed together. After all, the duo—who have been dating since 2020—had a sweet outing in the city of love in January, as they were spotted at Palais de l'Élysée following a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron

Plus, while they're not living in a noir-styled romance movie, they are experiencing their own form of domestic bliss. And even with balancing life with two kids under 2, the "Diamonds" singer isn't ruling out expanding her family beyond four. 

Jackson Lee/GC Images

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," Rihanna told British Vogue last year, just before revealing she was expecting Riot at the 2023 Super Bowl. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

They were never in a hopeless place, but Rihanna and A$AP have certainly found love. Read on to see the duo's cutest pics with their oldest son. 

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

