Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals He Privately Got Married

Shohei Ohtani is trading in baseball diamonds for diamond rings.
After all, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher announced that he had gotten married.
"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me," the 29-year-old captioned a Feb. 29 Instagram post. "I wanted everyone to know I am now married."
"I am excited for what is come," Shohei continued. "Thank you for your support."
In the post itself, alongside a pic of his dog Decoy, he also shared insight into his and his wife's plans for the future together.
"We are still young and [there are] many things we don't know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us," he wrote in Japanese in the post translated by CNN, adding, "We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans."
Shohei's nuptials is just the latest major life event to occur for the two-time American League MVP. After all, in December it was announced that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Angels, where he played for six years, to pitch for the Dodgers with him signing a 10-year, $700 million contract, according to NBC News. The deal, which is the most lucrative the sport has ever seen by over $270 million, ended one of the most publicized baseball free-agent courtships in decades.
"The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever," Shohei wrote on Instagram in December. "And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career. I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world."
And now, the baseball star will have a wife to cheer him on amid his historic career.
