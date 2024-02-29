Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals He Privately Got Married

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Details About His "Quiet" Wedding (Exclusive)

Shohei Ohtani is trading in baseball diamonds for diamond rings.

After all, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher announced that he had gotten married.

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me," the 29-year-old captioned a Feb. 29 Instagram post. "I wanted everyone to know I am now married."

"I am excited for what is come," Shohei continued. "Thank you for your support."

In the post itself, alongside a pic of his dog Decoy, he also shared insight into his and his wife's plans for the future together.

"We are still young and [there are] many things we don't know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us," he wrote in Japanese in the post translated by CNN, adding, "We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans."