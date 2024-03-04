Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Is Joining Season 2 of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Real Housewives alum Lisa Vanderpump is leveling up her restaurant expertise by joining season two of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Lisa Vanderpump is SURving up a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay

In fact, E! News can exclusively reveal that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is bringing her Vanderpump rules to the second season celebrity chef's series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which focuses on the business side of restaurant ownership. 

"I know Gordon pretty well, I mean we have restaurants next to each other," Lisa told E! News Feb. 13 in a joint interview with Gordon. "I'd always wanted to do a show with him so when they said, ‘Hey, how do you fancy a second season of Food Stars?' I was like, ‘I'm in.'" (Watch E! News tonight for more with Lisa and Gordon.)

And the Hell's Kitchen host is just as excited about working with the realty TV legend. "This show is like no other because I'm joined with a cohost—a powerhouse—in Lisa Vanderpump," Gordon explained. "I think sparks are going to fly."

The new season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars—which is set to commence filming soon—will consist of Lisa and Gordon each leading their own teams of entrepreneurs and restaurateurs through various challenges for the chance to win a whopping $14 million investment for their business.

Fans won't be too surprised to hear about Lisa's new gig. After all, it combines the two things she is best known for: restaurants and reality TV

She's previously combined the two, as she parlayed her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into spinoff Vanderpump Rules, which originally documented the lives of workers at her West Hollywood restaurant. And the proprietor is expanding even further with her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa, about the staff at her all-inclusive French estate.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit

And while, after a decade on air, most of the cast of Vanderpump Rules no longer work at her famed restaurant, Lisa has become a valued mentor and business partner—and a huge part of making the show a success. 

That all came to a head last year when it was revealed that cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in a months-long affair. As for how Lisa feels about the show's fate after Scandoval?

"People are fascinated by the authenticity of relationships," she noted. "And when you have something that convoluted and what transpired with Scandoval, I think people felt duped and they became very invested." 

While fans wait to see Lisa and Gordon battle it out on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' new season, the duo will continue to grace TV screens with their respective shows. Read on to see every 2024 TV premiere date so far to satisfy your binge-watching needs—including Lisa's new Vanderpump Villa and Gordon's Next Level Chef. And tune in to E! News tonight for the full interview with Lisa and Gordon.

Oxygen/NBCU

Kill or Be Killed (Oxygen) - March 2

Kill or Be Killed is the gripping exploration of self-defense murder cases, where law enforcement, prosecutors and defense attorneys unravel every detail, from the harrowing stories, forensics, interrogations and witness statements that led up to the gruesome event in order to find answers. Through the investigation and sparring of dynamic legal teams, every episode provides an immersive journey, exploring both sides of the story, building to confounding verdicts of guilt or innocence in the eyes of the law. The series also exposes the suspenseful journey loved ones of both the slain and the perpetrators take as they navigate the twists and turns of the investigation and are forced to grapple with the truth.

Courtesy FOX

So You Think You Can Dance ( Fox) - March 4

So You Think You Can Dance returns to FOX on Monday, March 4, for its 18th season with an all-new format. Joining Nigel Lythgoe on the judging panel are So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and Emmy-nominated choreographer for Dancing with the Stars Allison Holker and dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series.

TLC/Discovery

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC) - March 4

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way.

Kurt Iswarienko/FOX

The Cleaning Lady (Fox) - March 5

The new series premieres Mar. 5

Steve Wilkie/FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox) - March 5

The drama returns Mar. 5.

Hulu/Disney

Extraordinary (Hulu) - March 6

Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrols as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for. 

FOX

Family Guy (Fox) - March 6

The animated comedy returns Mar. 6.

Kharen Hill /FOX

Animal Control (Fox) - March 6

The comedy returns Mar. 6.

Disney/ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 14

The drama's historic 20th season debuts in March.

David Becker/Bravo via Getty Images

The Valley ( Bravo) - Spring 2024

Bravo has officially announced the new series The Valley following a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.The cast includes five couples: Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally and Jason & Janet Caperna. Joining the series as friends are Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Password (NBC) - March 12

Newly crowned Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon return for a new season of the iconic game show Password starting Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. on NBC.

TLC/Discovery

7 Little Johnstons (TLC) - March 12

This season marks the beginning of some major new chapters for the Johnston family. With Emma and Alex starting senior year of high school, Trent and Amber inch closer to entering the empty nester phase of their lives and decide to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary all year long, complete with mystery dates and a salsa dance performance. Meanwhile, Anna becomes the first Johnston child to own a home, while Emma struggles to make real friendships. Alex and Allie’s relationship hits a rocky patch as the distance wears on the young couple. Jonah leans into his new hobby of BBQing and considers the possibility of making a career out of it. Finally, Liz and Brice reveal a big secret they’ve been keeping from the entire family. 

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - Spring 2024

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

Peacock

Apples Never Fall (Peacock) - March 14

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface. 

Disney/ABC

Station 19 (ABC) - March 14

The seventh and final season debuts February.

Disney/ABC

9-1-1 (ABC) - March 14

The thrilling drama is back this March.

Netflix

Girls5Eva (Netflix) - March 14

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour.  With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.  In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again.  Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Peacock

Stormy (Peacock) - March 18

From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon—this time, in her own words. 

Apple TV+

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) - March 20

Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Bravo

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) - March 21

Ten young Black professionals and entrepreneurs head to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. As they band together to escape their worries, discover the beauty of this exclusive enclave and have an epic summer, it becomes clear that some of their friendships are fractured while others are in full bloom.

Hulu

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu) - March 28

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow ( Showtime) - March 31

The series follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Hulu

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu) - Apr. 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.  

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) - Apr. 2

NBC‘s comedy is set to premiere its second season on Apr. 2.

Chris Haston/NBC

The Weakest Link (NBC) - Apr. 2

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s Weakest Link returns Tuesday, Apr. 2, at 9 p.m.

FX

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 (FX) - Apr. 3

American Horror Story returns with Part Two of the 12th installment of the legendary anthology horror drama created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Starz

Mary & George (Starz) - Apr. 5

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I

TLC/Discovery

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - April 6

At Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's premier bridal salon, the experience is part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy. This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon! From a non-binary bride looking for two looks in one to a modest bride on the hunt for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day. 

FX

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Apr. 18

In season three, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

FX

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX) - Apr. 26

Broken Horses examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core. The world’s finest racehorses arrived at Louisville’s famed Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but by the time the showcase event started on the first Saturday in May, seven of them were dead. In the days after, five more died. The two other showpieces of the sport’s Triple Crown series, the Preakness in May and the Belmont in June, were also marred by deaths on the track that horrified spectators and intensified pressure on racing officials to reckon with the problem.

