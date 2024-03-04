Lisa Vanderpump Is Joining Season 2 of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Lisa Vanderpump is SURving up a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay.
In fact, E! News can exclusively reveal that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is bringing her Vanderpump rules to the second season celebrity chef's series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which focuses on the business side of restaurant ownership.
"I know Gordon pretty well, I mean we have restaurants next to each other," Lisa told E! News Feb. 13 in a joint interview with Gordon. "I'd always wanted to do a show with him so when they said, ‘Hey, how do you fancy a second season of Food Stars?' I was like, ‘I'm in.'" (Watch E! News tonight for more with Lisa and Gordon.)
And the Hell's Kitchen host is just as excited about working with the realty TV legend. "This show is like no other because I'm joined with a cohost—a powerhouse—in Lisa Vanderpump," Gordon explained. "I think sparks are going to fly."
The new season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars—which is set to commence filming soon—will consist of Lisa and Gordon each leading their own teams of entrepreneurs and restaurateurs through various challenges for the chance to win a whopping $14 million investment for their business.
Fans won't be too surprised to hear about Lisa's new gig. After all, it combines the two things she is best known for: restaurants and reality TV.
She's previously combined the two, as she parlayed her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into spinoff Vanderpump Rules, which originally documented the lives of workers at her West Hollywood restaurant. And the proprietor is expanding even further with her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa, about the staff at her all-inclusive French estate.
And while, after a decade on air, most of the cast of Vanderpump Rules no longer work at her famed restaurant, Lisa has become a valued mentor and business partner—and a huge part of making the show a success.
That all came to a head last year when it was revealed that cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in a months-long affair. As for how Lisa feels about the show's fate after Scandoval?
"People are fascinated by the authenticity of relationships," she noted. "And when you have something that convoluted and what transpired with Scandoval, I think people felt duped and they became very invested."
While fans wait to see Lisa and Gordon battle it out on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' new season, the duo will continue to grace TV screens with their respective shows. Read on to see every 2024 TV premiere date so far to satisfy your binge-watching needs—including Lisa's new Vanderpump Villa and Gordon's Next Level Chef. And tune in to E! News tonight for the full interview with Lisa and Gordon.