Lisa Vanderpump Is Joining Season 2 of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Lisa Vanderpump is SURving up a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay.

In fact, E! News can exclusively reveal that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is bringing her Vanderpump rules to the second season celebrity chef's series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which focuses on the business side of restaurant ownership.

"I know Gordon pretty well, I mean we have restaurants next to each other," Lisa told E! News Feb. 13 in a joint interview with Gordon. "I'd always wanted to do a show with him so when they said, ‘Hey, how do you fancy a second season of Food Stars?' I was like, ‘I'm in.'" (Watch E! News tonight for more with Lisa and Gordon.)

And the Hell's Kitchen host is just as excited about working with the realty TV legend. "This show is like no other because I'm joined with a cohost—a powerhouse—in Lisa Vanderpump," Gordon explained. "I think sparks are going to fly."