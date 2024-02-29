Ashley Benson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Brandon Davis

Watch : Ashley Benson Bares Bump in Topless Photoshoot

Ashley Benson has some pretty little big news: She's officially a mom.

The Pretty Little Liars star has welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis. Ashley confirmed the news by posting a picture of the newborn's hand to Instagram Stories Feb. 29 along with a heart emoji.

While the 34-year-old has largely kept her pregnancy journey out of the spotlight, back in January she reflected on her new chapter. As Ashley told LADYGUNN, she knows "being a parent is gonna f--ing change everything."

However, she couldn't wait to meet her little one, adding, "I'm ready for her to come out now."

Welcoming their baby hasn't been the only big step Ashley and Brandon have taken recently. In November, multiple outlets reported the actress and the art dealer tied the knot. And Ashley noted their connection was apparent right from the get-go.

"It was immediate," she told LADYGUNN. "I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you."

And as Ashley and Brandon enter parenthood, her former costars are cheering from the sidelines.