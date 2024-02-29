Ashley Benson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are officially parents! The Pretty Little Liars actress and the art dealer have welcomed a baby.

Ashley Benson has some pretty little big news: She's officially a mom.

The Pretty Little Liars star has welcomed her first baby with husband Brandon Davis. Ashley confirmed the news by posting a picture of the newborn's hand to Instagram Stories Feb. 29 along with a heart emoji.

While the 34-year-old has largely kept her pregnancy journey out of the spotlight, back in January she reflected on her new chapter. As Ashley told LADYGUNN, she knows "being a parent is gonna f--ing change everything."

However, she couldn't wait to meet her little one, adding, "I'm ready for her to come out now."

Welcoming their baby hasn't been the only big step Ashley and Brandon have taken recently. In November, multiple outlets reported the actress and the art dealer tied the knot. And Ashley noted their connection was apparent right from the get-go.

"It was immediate," she told LADYGUNN. "I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you."

And as Ashley and Brandon enter parenthood, her former costars are cheering from the sidelines.

"My angel is having an angel," Selena Gomez, who acted alongside her in the 2012 film Spring Breakers, wrote on Instagram in December. "Congratulations." 

Instagram/Ashley Benson

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell—who shares kids Atlas and Rome with partner Matte Babel—couldn't help but recall seeing her pal's sweet interactions while children working on their show, telling E! News in February Ashley has "always been so incredible with kids."

"She's always loved kids, always knew she would make a great mom when the time came," Shay continued. "So I'm really excited for her in this journey. And it's gonna be really fun."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

To look back at Ashley and Brandon's road to parenthood, keep reading.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rockin' Out

The two sit on adult-size Baby Bjorn bouncers at the Babylist showroom and shop in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nov. 6, 2023, one day after a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

On Nov. 8, multiple sources reported Ashley and Brandon had gotten married.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Browsing Babylist's Showroom and Shop

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Picking Out Baby Clothes

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Visiting Babylist's Showroom and Shop

The two visit the space in Beverly Hills Nov. 6, 2023, one day before a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Instagram

Engaged

Ashley confirms the pair's engagement in July 2023.

instagram

Bling Alert

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Brandon kisses his partner at the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic game at Crypto.com Arena.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

They Score!

Ashley and Brandon watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Oct. 30, 2023.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Summer Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in June 2023.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Night Stroll

The two are seen out and about in Los Angeles in May 2023.

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Couple's Night Out

The pair go on a date in Los Angeles in April 2023.

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in January 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

The two spark romance rumors when they are seen on what appears to be a date at the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. in January 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

All Smiles

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Look of Love

