Former Michigan Football Player Craig Roh Dead at 33 After Colon Cancer Battle

The University of Michigan football community is in mourning.
Craig Roh, who played for the Wolverines more than a decade ago, has died after a battle with colon cancer, his wife Chelsea confirmed. He was 33.
"I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she wrote on Craig's X account Feb. 28. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could."
In addition to Chelsea, Craig is survived by their son Max, 2.
Craig was raised in Scottsdale, Ariz. and played with the Wolverines from 2009 to 12 in multiple defense positions. In 2013, the Carolina Panthers signed him as a free agent before releasing him the following year.
Craig later took his talents northward, playing in the Canadian Football League between 2015 and 2021 on various teams, including the BC Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.
The athlete also authored the books The Pass Rush Bible and The Block Destruction Bible and created D-Line University, an online service to help "coaches and athletes learn the art of defensive line play," according to his website.
"In classic Craig fashion, he was working on posts and future plans for D-line University until the very end," his wife wrote on his Instagram page. "He LOVED coaching and it carried him through his hardest days. As we mourn and figure out what life looks like next, we will be back with future plans that Craig laid out."
One of Craig's former teams, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, expressed their sadness over his passing.
"Craig was a dedicated and caring teammate who gave his everything to the game," said Blue Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller. "Our thoughts go to Craig's wife Chelsea, their son Max and to his many friends and family."