Former Michigan Football Player Craig Roh Dead at 33 After Colon Cancer Battle

The University of Michigan football community is in mourning.

Craig Roh, who played for the Wolverines more than a decade ago, has died after a battle with colon cancer, his wife Chelsea confirmed. He was 33.

"I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she wrote on Craig's X account Feb. 28. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could."

In addition to Chelsea, Craig is survived by their son Max, 2.

Craig was raised in Scottsdale, Ariz. and played with the Wolverines from 2009 to 12 in multiple defense positions. In 2013, the Carolina Panthers signed him as a free agent before releasing him the following year.

Craig later took his talents northward, playing in the Canadian Football League between 2015 and 2021 on various teams, including the BC Lions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.