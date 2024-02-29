Jesse Baird and Luke Davies Case: Australian Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts of Murder

Watch : Australian Murder Case: Police Find Bodies of Missing Couple

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies knew their suspected murderer.

Human remains believed to belong to the couple were discovered on Feb. 27 after Beaumont Lamarre-Condon—a New South Wales police officer who has been charged with Baird and Davies' murders—disclosed the location of the bodies.

According to the BBC, Lamarre-Condon—a 28-year-old senior constable who formerly dated Baird—turned himself into authorities on Feb. 23, four days after the couple were reported missing. At a crime scene set up at Baird's house, police reportedly found a "projectile" matching that of Lamarre-Condon's work-issued gun. He was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and remains in jail after being denied bail. He has likewise not entered a plea at this time.

Though he was in police custody for days prior to the bodies' discovery, Lamarre-Condon did not disclose information to the police under legal counsel, according to local station 9 News. The outlet also reported that in the morning of Feb. 27, Lamarre-Condon changed his counsel, which is when he cooperated with the authorities.

E! News has attempted to reach legal counsel for Lamarre-Condon but has not been able to do so at this time.