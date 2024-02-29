Why Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Says OnlyFans Saved Her Life

Watch : Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Drea de Matteo is opening up about her new chapter.

After the Sopranos alum reached a slump in her acting career, as she recently shared, she found herself in a tight spot financially and says the adult subscription platform OnlyFans helped her out tremendously.

"OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent," Drea told the DailyMail in an article published on Feb. 27. "I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us—anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."

Drea—who shares children Alabama Gypsy Rose, 16, and Waylon Albert, 12, with ex Shooter Jennings—said she only had $10 in her bank account when she signed up for OnlyFans. Now married to Robby Staebler, the Joey alum's financial troubles came from her home expenses, as well as caring for a parent with dementia.