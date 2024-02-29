Why Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Says OnlyFans Saved Her Life

Drea de Matteo is opening up about her new chapter.
After the Sopranos alum reached a slump in her acting career, as she recently shared, she found herself in a tight spot financially and says the adult subscription platform OnlyFans helped her out tremendously.
"OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent," Drea told the DailyMail in an article published on Feb. 27. "I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us—anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."
Drea—who shares children Alabama Gypsy Rose, 16, and Waylon Albert, 12, with ex Shooter Jennings—said she only had $10 in her bank account when she signed up for OnlyFans. Now married to Robby Staebler, the Joey alum's financial troubles came from her home expenses, as well as caring for a parent with dementia.
But it didn't take long for the Emmy winner to settle her debts through her adult content.
"I was like, ‘holy s--t,'" she continued. "In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house."
And while the 52-year-old explained she's no longer in financial straits, she plans to continue using the platform.
As she added, "For the most part, like, I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier."
While Drea isn't the only celebrity to create an account—others include Bella Thorne and Denise Richards—she also divulged some of her tips for creating content.
"I get to bulk up to look better—I'm just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak," she shared. "You want your boobs to be big and your butt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest!"