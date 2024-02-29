Run To Lululemon and Shop Their Latest We Made Too Much Drop With $29 Tanks and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a reason why Lululemon has a cult-following. To start, their high-performance fabrics are elite, from their buttery soft Nulu fabric to their cottony soft Luon fabric and their sleek, moisture-wicking Luxtreme fabric, Lululemon comes through with high-quality materials that people are obsessed with. Then there are the styles themselves, with feature chic silhouettes and thoughtful details that make workouts and everyday activities so much more fashionable. If you want to get in on the Lululemon craze, there's not better way to to do so than by shopping their We Made Too Much section.
Here, you can snag Lululemon fan-favorites for less, including best-selling styles like their Scuba Hoodie and the Align™ V-Neck Sports Bra. Take these $128 tapered pants you'll wear on the daily now $59 or these $138 high-rise leggings also now $59. Whether you're looking for cute workout gear that works as hard as you do or everyday staples that will become your new go-tos, Lululemon is your one-stop-shop for cute and comfy outfits. Don't miss out on your chance to get fan-favorite Lululemon pieces for less by shopping their latest We Made Too Much drop. Make sure to hurry, though, because man do they sell out quickly. Read on for our favorite Lululemon finds.
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25
The ultimate running leggings, this high-waisted pair comes in their stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-wicking Nulux fabric. They have several pockets for all of your essentials and a drawstring waistband for a no-slip fit. These sleek running tights come in five colors.
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
This flirty tennis skirt can be worn on and off the court because it's just that cute. Made from their weightless Swift fabric, this skirt has built-in shorts with pockets and mesh panels for extra breathability. Choose from 10 colors.
Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support
Made from Lululemon's buttery soft Nulu fabric, this v-neck sports bra with a scoop back is perfect for low impact activities like yoga or hot girl walks. Stretchy and sweat-wicking, this bra comes in five colors.
Rulu Running Mockneck Long-Sleeve Shirt
This slim-fit top made from their soft and stretchy Rulu fabric is just the thing to wear on long runs, since it has pockets, light reflective details, and a zipper feature on the shoulders that can be opened to provide added air flow. Choose from two colors.
Define Jacket Luon
The define jacket is beloved for its flattering silhouette that hugs your curves in all the right places. Boasting a cotton soft feel, this jacket has all the bells and whistles, like body hugging seams, zippered pockets, and thumb holes with flaps to conceal hands when it's cold out. It comes in two cute colors.
Scuba Oversized Hoodie
This waist-length cotton fleece hoodie has a relaxed fit that is comfy cozy. It's got kangaroo pockets, thumbholes, and comes in the cutest Barbie pink hue.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
From running errands to traveling, these pants are a great choice. They have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg for an effortless look with pockets and an adjustable drawstring waistband. Choose from six neutral hues.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Tank Top
Made from their sleek, stretchy, and sweat-wicking Nulu fabric, this mock neck tank proves that Lululemon has great everyday pieces, too. It perfectly contours your curves and comes in five gorgeous shades.
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28
These full length leggings are perfect for every kind of workout. The stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric feels cool to the touch and they have a hidden draw cord, side pockets, and a zippered pocket on the waistband.
Sculpt Short-Sleeve Shirt
This quick-drying short sleeve top has mesh panels along the shoulder for added breathability, making it the ideal shirt to wear when you plan on breaking a sweat. Choose from five fun colors.