Suki Waterhouse's Sweet Baby Bump Photo Will Have You Saying OMG

Suki Waterhouse's fans are waiting for her special arrival.
While this of course includes the baby she's expecting with Robert Pattinson, followers are also looking forward to the "OMG" singer's upcoming album. And it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer for both debuts.
"Its* done," Suki wrote on Instagram Feb. 28 alongside pictures of her baring her baby bump as she worked on her music, "(the album!!)."
Though the exact due dates for both haven't been shared, social media users are already expressing their excitement.
"She's gonna be a mother to a baby and a new album!!" one commenter wrote. "Oh Suki how I love you!!" Added another, "That baby heard the biggest bangers before anyone else."
In November, Suki confirmed her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience while gesturing towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
Since then Suki has continued to give fans glimpses into her journey by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet and posting pictures on Instagram.
However, her pregnancy and new album aren't the only major announcements as of late. In December, multiple outlets reported that Suki and Robert are engaged. The news comes more than five years after the model and the Twilight star first started dating.
"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times Style last February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."
