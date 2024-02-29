Suki Waterhouse's Sweet Baby Bump Photo Will Have You Saying OMG

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shows Off How She Styled Her Baby Bump at 2023 Emmys

Suki Waterhouse's fans are waiting for her special arrival.

While this of course includes the baby she's expecting with Robert Pattinson, followers are also looking forward to the "OMG" singer's upcoming album. And it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer for both debuts.

"Its* done," Suki wrote on Instagram Feb. 28 alongside pictures of her baring her baby bump as she worked on her music, "(the album!!)."

Though the exact due dates for both haven't been shared, social media users are already expressing their excitement.

"She's gonna be a mother to a baby and a new album!!" one commenter wrote. "Oh Suki how I love you!!" Added another, "That baby heard the biggest bangers before anyone else."

In November, Suki confirmed her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience while gesturing towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."