Suki Waterhouse's Sweet Baby Bump Photo Will Have You Saying OMG

Suki Waterhouse is expecting a baby with Robert Pattinson and has a new album on the way. Keep reading to see a photo from her music announcement, which gives fans another look at her bump.

Suki Waterhouse's fans are waiting for her special arrival.

While this of course includes the baby she's expecting with Robert Pattinson, followers are also looking forward to the "OMG" singer's upcoming album. And it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer for both debuts.

"Its* done," Suki wrote on Instagram Feb. 28 alongside pictures of her baring her baby bump as she worked on her music, "(the album!!)." 

Though the exact due dates for both haven't been shared, social media users are already expressing their excitement.

"She's gonna be a mother to a baby and a new album!!" one commenter wrote. "Oh Suki how I love you!!" Added another, "That baby heard the biggest bangers before anyone else."

In November, Suki confirmed her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress told the audience while gesturing towards her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Since then Suki has continued to give fans glimpses into her journey by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet and posting pictures on Instagram.

Image by Ben Biondo (IG: @benbiondo)

However, her pregnancy and new album aren't the only major announcements as of late. In December, multiple outlets reported that Suki and Robert are engaged. The news comes more than five years after the model and the Twilight star first started dating.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times Style last February. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious." 

To look back at Suki and Robert's love story, keep reading.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

