Why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and More Weren't Available to Appear in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

A number of celebrities were not on the floor for Jennifer Lopez's new movie.
This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the cinematic partner to Jennifer's new album of the same name, premiered on Feb. 16 and is filled with a number of celebrity cameos (12, in fact). But as the multi-hyphenate's new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—which follows her as she creates the film—shows, there were many celebrities on Jennifer's wishlist that couldn't appear in the project.
"Taylor Swift is a no," says one producer in a clip from the documentary, while another adds, "Jason Momoa is not available. Jennifer Coolidge not available. Lizzo not available."
And while one producer suggests reaching out to Vanessa Hudgens, another quickly interjects that she, too, is unavailable. A subsequent clip shows Jennifer musing over the possibility of getting Bad Bunny to do a little cameo, but, spoiler alert: He does not.
"Ariana Grande is unavailable, she's in London until September," a producer can be heard saying. "Snoop [Dogg] is unavailable, unfortunately."
At one point, amid learning of the list of unavailable celebrities, the 54-year-old vents to her longtime manager Benny Medina.
"I don't wanna force anybody to do this who doesn't go, ‘This is going to be fun,'" she said. "Nobody wants to say ‘no' to me, Benny, I get that. But when an actor doesn't like a script, or doesn't think it's good enough, or is worried about it, that's what they'll say. I know that. I've done it."
There is one star who, despite originally being booked for a wedding, ends up in Jennifer's movie: Derek Hough, who plays one of the Hustlers star's love interests.
But while Jennifer has a few fictional men vying for her heart in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the film is based off her real-life love story, with its many ups and downs.
But like any fairytale-inspired drama, the "Let's get Loud" singer's story has a happy ending in Ben Affleck, who she reunited with in 2021 after ending their engagement back in 2003.
In fact, the Oscar winner played a big role in helping Jennifer bring her creative vision for these ambitious projects to life.
"He definitely helped me through the process," she exclusively told Will Marfuggi during a Feb. 14 episode of E! News. "It was the first time I was making something in this way."
She added, "At the end of it he was like, 'Oh my god, you made a film. Congratulations. And it's really good. I'm really proud of you.'"
