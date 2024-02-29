Why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and More Weren't Available to Appear in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Jennifer Lopez's movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story features many celeb cameos, but it turns out there were many other A-Listers the star wanted to involve who were unable to do so.

A number of celebrities were not on the floor for Jennifer Lopez's new movie. 

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the cinematic partner to Jennifer's new album of the same name, premiered on Feb. 16 and is filled with a number of celebrity cameos (12, in fact). But as the multi-hyphenate's new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—which follows her as she creates the film—shows, there were many celebrities on Jennifer's wishlist that couldn't appear in the project.

"Taylor Swift is a no," says one producer in a clip from the documentary, while another adds, "Jason Momoa is not available. Jennifer Coolidge not available. Lizzo not available."

And while one producer suggests reaching out to Vanessa Hudgens, another quickly interjects that she, too, is unavailable. A subsequent clip shows Jennifer musing over the possibility of getting Bad Bunny to do a little cameo, but, spoiler alert: He does not. 

"Ariana Grande is unavailable, she's in London until September," a producer can be heard saying. "Snoop [Dogg] is unavailable, unfortunately."

At one point, amid learning of the list of unavailable celebrities, the 54-year-old vents to her longtime manager Benny Medina.

"I don't wanna force anybody to do this who doesn't go, ‘This is going to be fun,'" she said. "Nobody wants to say ‘no' to me, Benny, I get that. But when an actor doesn't like a script, or doesn't think it's good enough, or is worried about it, that's what they'll say. I know that. I've done it."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

There is one star who, despite originally being booked for a wedding, ends up in Jennifer's movie: Derek Hough, who plays one of the Hustlers star's love interests. 

But while Jennifer has a few fictional men vying for her heart in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the film is based off her real-life love story, with its many ups and downs.

But like any fairytale-inspired drama, the "Let's get Loud" singer's story has a happy ending in Ben Affleck, who she reunited with in 2021 after ending their engagement back in 2003

In fact, the Oscar winner played a big role in helping Jennifer bring her creative vision for these ambitious projects to life. 

"He definitely helped me through the process," she exclusively told Will Marfuggi during a Feb. 14 episode of E! News. "It was the first time I was making something in this way."

She added, "At the end of it he was like, 'Oh my god, you made a film. Congratulations. And it's really good. I'm really proud of you.'"

For a look back at Bennifer's epic love story, keep reading. 

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

