Why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and More Weren't Available to Appear in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is "Really Proud" of Her Film 'This Is Me Now' (Exclusive)

A number of celebrities were not on the floor for Jennifer Lopez's new movie.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the cinematic partner to Jennifer's new album of the same name, premiered on Feb. 16 and is filled with a number of celebrity cameos (12, in fact). But as the multi-hyphenate's new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—which follows her as she creates the film—shows, there were many celebrities on Jennifer's wishlist that couldn't appear in the project.

"Taylor Swift is a no," says one producer in a clip from the documentary, while another adds, "Jason Momoa is not available. Jennifer Coolidge not available. Lizzo not available."

And while one producer suggests reaching out to Vanessa Hudgens, another quickly interjects that she, too, is unavailable. A subsequent clip shows Jennifer musing over the possibility of getting Bad Bunny to do a little cameo, but, spoiler alert: He does not.

"Ariana Grande is unavailable, she's in London until September," a producer can be heard saying. "Snoop [Dogg] is unavailable, unfortunately."