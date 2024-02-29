Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Timeline Has New Detail Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach Dave Meritt inadvertently shared a new detail about when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance really started.

Watch: Taylor Swift Baked Homemade Pop Tarts for the Kansas City Chiefs

Look what you made Dave Meritt do. 

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach inadvertently revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were hanging out on the football field before the "Blank Space" singer made her public debut at a Chiefs game back in September, confirming the couple's romance. 

"When she started to come around, it was privately," Dave shared during a Feb. 23 episode of The Sports Shop With Reese & Mac. "She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put the big spotlight on her."

And while Taylor had previously admitted that the pair "were already a couple" before that fateful Sept. 24 game, fans didn't know she'd already taken the major step of meeting—and winning over the hearts of—the NFL tight end's teammates. 

"She actually affected the team in a positive way," Dave gushed. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."

In fact, now that he's met Taylor, Dave has a newfound appreciation for the Grammy winner.   

"Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do," he said. "Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV, that you know what? You're part of our family because you're now with Travis, so therefore you're our little sister or you're whatever it may be—you're part of family."

Gotham/GC Images

And the coach isn't the only member of Travis' squad who's been enchanted by the "Anti-Hero" singer. The 34-year-old's close friend and former teammate Ross Travis recently joined Travis in Australia to attend night one of her Eras Tour stops down under. 

"I understand now," Ross wrote on his Instagram Story after the Feb. 23 show at Sydney's Accor Stadium. "That. Was. Amazing."

Keep reading to revisit more times Taylor showed her support for Travis and his Kansas City teammates. 

 

 

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Year's Eve Varsity Style

For her ninth Chiefs game, Taylor sported a cream varsity jacket bearing the team's logo and a patch that read "Tay-Tay."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game No. 10

During a freezing Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Game in Kansas City, Mo., Taylor cheers on her boyfriend and his team while wearing a custom-made puffer coat made to look like a Kelce Chiefs jersey, designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

