Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Timeline Has New Detail Revealed

Look what you made Dave Meritt do.
The Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach inadvertently revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were hanging out on the football field before the "Blank Space" singer made her public debut at a Chiefs game back in September, confirming the couple's romance.
"When she started to come around, it was privately," Dave shared during a Feb. 23 episode of The Sports Shop With Reese & Mac. "She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put the big spotlight on her."
And while Taylor had previously admitted that the pair "were already a couple" before that fateful Sept. 24 game, fans didn't know she'd already taken the major step of meeting—and winning over the hearts of—the NFL tight end's teammates.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way," Dave gushed. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."
In fact, now that he's met Taylor, Dave has a newfound appreciation for the Grammy winner.
"Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do," he said. "Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV, that you know what? You're part of our family because you're now with Travis, so therefore you're our little sister or you're whatever it may be—you're part of family."
And the coach isn't the only member of Travis' squad who's been enchanted by the "Anti-Hero" singer. The 34-year-old's close friend and former teammate Ross Travis recently joined Travis in Australia to attend night one of her Eras Tour stops down under.
"I understand now," Ross wrote on his Instagram Story after the Feb. 23 show at Sydney's Accor Stadium. "That. Was. Amazing."
