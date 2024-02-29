Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Timeline Has New Detail Revealed

Watch : Taylor Swift Baked Homemade Pop Tarts for the Kansas City Chiefs

Look what you made Dave Meritt do.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach inadvertently revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were hanging out on the football field before the "Blank Space" singer made her public debut at a Chiefs game back in September, confirming the couple's romance.

"When she started to come around, it was privately," Dave shared during a Feb. 23 episode of The Sports Shop With Reese & Mac. "She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put the big spotlight on her."

And while Taylor had previously admitted that the pair "were already a couple" before that fateful Sept. 24 game, fans didn't know she'd already taken the major step of meeting—and winning over the hearts of—the NFL tight end's teammates.

"She actually affected the team in a positive way," Dave gushed. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."