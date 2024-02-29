How Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David and More Stars Are Honoring Richard Lewis After His Death

Watch : Actor and Comedian Richard Lewis Dies at 76

The Curb Your Enthusiasm family is honoring Richard Lewis.

After the actor died of a heart attack on Feb. 27, his former costars spoke out to mourn the loss of the 76-year-old, including Curb star Larry David.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," David said in a statement obtained by Variety Feb. 28. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Their costar Cheryl Hines also paid tribute to the comedy legend, who played a fictional version of himself on the HBO show from 2000 to 2024.

"When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis," Hines wrote on Instagram Feb. 28. "He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian."

So, when she was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, it was a "dream come true" for the actress.