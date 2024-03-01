Kate Somerville Spills the Secret to Looking Younger Instantly & It's Super Easy

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Kate Somerville is a skincare icon. The founder of Kate Somerville Skincare is the helping hands behind some of your favorite famous and photographed faces. Her must-have products use quality ingredients to treat common skin care concerns such as acne, dry skin, fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and aging.

E! got the chance to chat with Somerville about her latest product, Kate Somerville Kateceuticals Supercell rejuvenation serum, as well as her skincare routine, the secret to instantly more youthful skin, and the one piece of skincare knowledge she thinks everyone should know.

Since not everyone is able to travel to sunny Los Angeles for the Kate Somerville facial experience, her products "try and mimic what we do in the clinic so that you get the same results at home," Somerville explained.

So if you can't stop coveting costly PRP treatments, or the celeb-loved vampire facial, Somerville's must-have Kateceuticals Supercell rejuvenation serum is the next best thing. "It's safe for everyone to use," she says. "It's a plant-based stem cell and it's a communicator that helps to heal the skin."

The world-famous esthetician went on to say that her new serum can help promote the healing of blemishes and scars, as well soothe inflammation for people with sensitive skin, and help out with redness from skincare actives. "It's going to help repair and build that barrier back up," she explains.

Kate Somerville's Skincare Routine

Not only do Somerville's clients have gorgeous skin, Somerville has some flawless skin herself. The skincare CEO shared her product regimen, including her favorite skincare product for beautiful, healthy skin.

Somerville uses ExfoliKate twice a week "to get the top layer of dead skin off." She follows it with HydroKate "a remarkable hyaluronic acid serum." She tops that off with Supercell, and finishes with Peptide K8.

Somerville tells us that she's a huge fan on non-irritating peptides. "If I had to only be able to take one item from my line it would be Peptide K8," she tells us. "It's super moisturizing but it doesn't feel heavy. It never irritates and it's kept my skin looking young forever. It's just my go-to."

Kate Somerville's Tips for Instantly More Youthful Skin

And if you're hoping to look "young forever" like the skincare pro, her tips for instantly more youthful skin are surprisingly easy to follow.

To quickly brighten and freshen your skin, Somerville advises readers to use ExfoliKate, like she does. "It's a scrub, mask, and peel all in one, but it's really safe for the skin, and it's not going to irritate the skin because it's enzymatic," she explains. "I love to exfoliate and then I love to steam the skin. Deep hydration and especially warm hydration helps your skin come back to life."

Most importantly she says, is putting hyaluronic acid back in to the skin. "That's going to plump your skin and its cells full of hydration, and make your skin bouncy," she explains. Somerville advises everyone finish off with a moisturizer made for their skin type. "If you're really oily, do an oil-free moisturizer. If you have sensitive skin you can do our DeliKate line or goat's milk line, and if you're like me and you're aging, our Peptide K8."

The One Skincare Tip Kate Somerville Wishes Everyone Knew

The skincare pro is full of endless skincare wisdom. But this one piece of advice might change your skin's life: Somerville says she wishes that everyone knew that their skincare needs to change with the seasons.

"In the summer months you should be using different products than the winter," she says. "The winter is when you should do most of your exfoliation and getting rid of any damage you may have done in the summer with exfoliants such as vitamin C."

Somerville says once the sun is out, people should focus more on hydration and more protection.

