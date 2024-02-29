TikToker Cat Janice Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The TikTok community is gonna dance in honor of Cat Janice.

The singer—whose track "Dance You Outta My Head" recently went viral on TikTok—died Feb. 28 following a battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in soft tissue and bones. She was 31.

"This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator," her family shared on her Instagram page. "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months."

The post continued, "Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you."

In the months before her death, Cat shared her dying wish of having users stream her song "Dance You Outta My Head" on TikTok. The Washington, D.C.-based influencer explained that her "last joy" would be creating an enduring musical legacy for her 7-year-old son Loren.