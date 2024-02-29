Bradley Cooper Shares His Unconventional Parenting Take on Nudity at Home

Watch : Bradley Cooper: “I’m Not Sure I’d Be Alive” If Not for Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper is far from the shallow when it comes to nudity in his household.

The A Star Is Born actor said he's "totally" fine strutting around his home naked after growing up with a father who was equally comfortable being in the buff.

"My dad was always nude," he shared on the Feb. 26 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, after host co-host Dax Shepard remarked how he and wife Kristen Bell are "naked all the time" at their house.

In fact, Bradley—who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea—who he shares with ex Irina Shayk—keeps the bathroom door open at home, a penchant he did not inherit from his dad Charles Cooper, who passed away from cancer in 2011. As he explained, "I didn't grow up that way. At all. I don't think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life."

Instead, the 49-year-old said he picked up the habit after spending years living in tight spaces in New York City.