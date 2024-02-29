Bradley Cooper Shares His Unconventional Parenting Take on Nudity at Home

Bradley Cooper is far from the shallow when it comes to nudity in his household.
The A Star Is Born actor said he's "totally" fine strutting around his home naked after growing up with a father who was equally comfortable being in the buff.
"My dad was always nude," he shared on the Feb. 26 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, after host co-host Dax Shepard remarked how he and wife Kristen Bell are "naked all the time" at their house.
In fact, Bradley—who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea—who he shares with ex Irina Shayk—keeps the bathroom door open at home, a penchant he did not inherit from his dad Charles Cooper, who passed away from cancer in 2011. As he explained, "I didn't grow up that way. At all. I don't think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life."
Instead, the 49-year-old said he picked up the habit after spending years living in tight spaces in New York City.
"The bathtub and toilet and bed are all in the same room," Bradley quipped. "The stairs go up and it's all one floor."
And with him and Lea living under one roof, the Maestro star admitted that privacy is hard to come by these days.
"We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub," he shared. "That's sort of the go-to."
Still, Bradley wouldn't trade it for the world. Elsewhere in the podcast, the Oscar nominee—who is now dating Gigi Hadid—shared how fatherhood set him on a different path in life.
"Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," admitted Bradley, who has been open about his past struggles with addiction. "I just needed someone to say, ‘We're gonna drop this massive anchor,' and I'm like, ‘Why? We're speeding. We just got an upgrade on the boat and I know where the wind is coming in.' And they're like, ‘No, there's a tsunami coming and you need an anchor and we're gonna drop it. This is going to dictate everything you do from now on.'"
For the Hangover alum, his focus now is to provide Lea with the best childhood.
"I want her to have as much foundation as she can," he added. "I think about how my relationship with my daughter impacts her growth and the journey she's gonna be on."
