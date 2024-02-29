Productive & Time-Saving Products That Will Help You Get the Most of out Your Leap Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel like you're struggling to get everything done in the 365 days you have this year, then you're in luck. Today is February 29th – Leap Day. Yes, once every four years we get an extra day for more skincare, more reading, or more travel. But if your to do list for the day is a little too long, I've got you covered. In order to save you time and make you more productive for these extra 24 hours (and beyond), I have compiled a list of products that will make your skincare routine, cleaning regime, and cooking prep a breeze. And, it's all available on Amazon.
Don't worry about spending your precious minutes chopping and cutting vegetables, there's a wildly popular chopper, grater, and dicer that can give you perfectly cut veggies in seconds. Cleaning around the house just got a little stress-free, thanks to the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser that can remove greasy kitchen messes with just a few swipes. Cut down the time you spend on skincare, because we've got a serum that does it all – and it's E! Editor-approved.
Don't waste a single second, start scrolling and start adding these time-saving products to your cart. Then, go out and celebrate this Leap Year (we won't get another one until Tuesday, February 29th, 2028).
Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
Chop, slice, or dice in seconds with this versatile vegetable chopper. It includes five interchangeable blades and includes a bonus handheld spiralizer for making zucchini noodles. The whole set easily folds away for storage and even features cleaning brushes for easy cleaning.
Olay Super Serum
You don't need a ton of skincare products when you have Olay's Super Serum. Not only does it firm, smooth, moisturize, and hydrate your skin, it can even improve its texture in just two weeks.
YoulerTex Ultra Plush Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2-Pack
Dry your hair quickly, and reduce breakage, with this microfiber towel wrap (that also comes with an extra, just in case). It's durable, super absorbent, and easily ties up your hair in seconds. Plus, it's backed by over 43,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
No time to hit up a coffeeshop for some cold brew? Then make it at home with the convenient Takeya Iced Coffee Maker. You can use any kind of grounds in the maker and get four servings of your choice. It can even withstand heat if you want to change it up for a hot cup of coffee.
DASH Sous Vide Style Family Size Egg Bite Maker
Make perfectly sized egg bites to go with this egg bite maker. It can cook up to 9 bites at once, just prep your eggs, pour them in the molds, cook, and eat. Whatever you don't eat, freeze for later.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot electric cooker does it all: pressure cooks, slow cooks, cooks rice, makes yogurt, steams, warms your food, and more. It features customizable buttons that are so convenient and it's big enough to cook food for up to 6 people. Plus, it's backed by over 140,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prepd Cheat Sheets
Only have one sheet pan? Then save time (and space) by using these four silicone containers that can help you divide and cook several things at once. You can roast, bake, and cook up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and throw the containers in the dishwasher when you're done.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Backed by over 389,000 5-star reviews, the Revlon hot air brush is wildly popular, and a steal at $37. It can dry, style, smooth, and add volume, plus it has three heat settings. One fan raved, "Salon-perfect, shiny, bouncy blow outs! Dries and styles in one or two easy passes ( on damp hair) and provides maximum lift if I style it that way. Easily dries and styles large sections of hair making this THE BEST hairstyling tool I've used to date! ( Licensed cosmetologist 30+ years)."
NatureLab TOKYO Perfect Shine Oil Mist
Whenever I have to refresh my hair in a hurry, I use this NatureLab oil mist. It aids a beautiful shine to my locks and since my hair is usually dry, it adds some moisture to it. Although it's an oil, it doesn't leave my hair feeling oily, and it's even a heat protectant for when I use heat styling tools.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Variety Pack, 12 Count, 6 Count (Pack of 2)
Who has time to clean? Use these Mr. Clean Magic erasers to speed up that process. This variety pack includes scrubbers for the bathroom and kitchen, plus extra durable scrubbers for big messes. Just wet, squeeze, and erase.
Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush
Save time applying your makeup with the Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush. It includes everything you need to streamline your routine: a blush and bronzer brush, a replaceable blending sponge, a brow and eyeliner brush, and an eyeshadow brush.
Method Daily Shower Spray Cleaner
When you use this daily shower spray, it can prevent soap scrum from building up in your shower, and save you from having to scrub down the line. It's plant-based, smells like eucalyptus mint, and is backed by over 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Arf Pets Automatic Pet Feeder
While you're out living it up on Leap Day, make sure your pets are well cared for with this automatic pet feeder. You can program up to four meals a day and even record voice messages to play during that time. The feeder plugs into a power source, but also includes backup battery power, just in case.
Not done shopping? Check out this jewelry cleaning pen that works its magic in just seconds.