Productive & Time-Saving Products That Will Help You Get the Most of out Your Leap Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you feel like you're struggling to get everything done in the 365 days you have this year, then you're in luck. Today is February 29th – Leap Day. Yes, once every four years we get an extra day for more skincare, more reading, or more travel. But if your to do list for the day is a little too long, I've got you covered. In order to save you time and make you more productive for these extra 24 hours (and beyond), I have compiled a list of products that will make your skincare routine, cleaning regime, and cooking prep a breeze. And, it's all available on Amazon.

Don't worry about spending your precious minutes chopping and cutting vegetables, there's a wildly popular chopper, grater, and dicer that can give you perfectly cut veggies in seconds. Cleaning around the house just got a little stress-free, thanks to the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser that can remove greasy kitchen messes with just a few swipes. Cut down the time you spend on skincare, because we've got a serum that does it all – and it's E! Editor-approved.

Don't waste a single second, start scrolling and start adding these time-saving products to your cart. Then, go out and celebrate this Leap Year (we won't get another one until Tuesday, February 29th, 2028).