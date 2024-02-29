Here's Your Fabulous First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2

These Dubai dolls are back in action.
Bravo has finally revealed the first look at season two of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and the queens of the City of Gold have never shined so bright.
The sneak peek—released Feb. 29—teases new Housewife Taleen Marie joining returning castmembers Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani for opulent escapades, jaw-dropping fashion moments and, yes, tons of drama.
While the new season seemingly starts off on a positive note with Stanbury cheers-ing to "new beginnings" and Ayan announcing to her costars, "All you girls, you're all queens to me," tensions in the friend group quickly escalate.
As Brooks warns the ladies, "You disrespected my friend," before Stanbury yells at Al Madani during a separate heated exchange, "You're a hypocrite, Sara!"
However, the clip also reveals moments of levity, including the scene-stealing Ayan managing to cut through all the stress by blowing her nose in a high-end designer garment, to which Stanbury reminds her, "That's Valentino."
See a preview of all the fabulousness and fighting to come in the teaser above.
The first look comes a year after former castmember Nina Ali announced she was departing the reality series after its first season.
"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home," the mother of three and businesswoman announced Jan. 30, 2023 on Instagram. "I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."
The Real Housewives of Dubai season two premieres Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Starting Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.
