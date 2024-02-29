Here's Your Fabulous First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

These Dubai dolls are back in action.

Bravo has finally revealed the first look at season two of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and the queens of the City of Gold have never shined so bright.

The sneak peek—released Feb. 29—teases new Housewife Taleen Marie joining returning castmembers Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani for opulent escapades, jaw-dropping fashion moments and, yes, tons of drama.

While the new season seemingly starts off on a positive note with Stanbury cheers-ing to "new beginnings" and Ayan announcing to her costars, "All you girls, you're all queens to me," tensions in the friend group quickly escalate.

As Brooks warns the ladies, "You disrespected my friend," before Stanbury yells at Al Madani during a separate heated exchange, "You're a hypocrite, Sara!"

However, the clip also reveals moments of levity, including the scene-stealing Ayan managing to cut through all the stress by blowing her nose in a high-end designer garment, to which Stanbury reminds her, "That's Valentino."