WWE Wrestling Star Michael "Virgil" Jones Dead at 61

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The wrestling community has lost one of their own.

Michael Jones—better known by his ring name Virgil—died at age 61, according to a statement shared on his Instagram Feb. 28.

"This is to confirm the sad news [that] our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away," the post read. "There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it's a rough day as our friend is gone."

The statement continued, "We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike."

His death was also confirmed by wrestling referee Mark Charles III, who said Jones "passed peacefully at the hospital" on the morning of Feb. 28.

"I ask that you pray for him and for his family," Charles shared in a Facebook post. "May his memory be eternal!"

A cause of death was not given, though Jones struggled with his health in recent years. In 2022, he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was diagnosed with an early stage of dementia and had suffered two strokes.