WWE Wrestling Star Michael "Virgil" Jones Dead at 61

The wrestling community has lost one of their own.
Michael Jones—better known by his ring name Virgil—died at age 61, according to a statement shared on his Instagram Feb. 28.
"This is to confirm the sad news [that] our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away," the post read. "There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it's a rough day as our friend is gone."
The statement continued, "We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike."
His death was also confirmed by wrestling referee Mark Charles III, who said Jones "passed peacefully at the hospital" on the morning of Feb. 28.
"I ask that you pray for him and for his family," Charles shared in a Facebook post. "May his memory be eternal!"
A cause of death was not given, though Jones struggled with his health in recent years. In 2022, he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was diagnosed with an early stage of dementia and had suffered two strokes.
Jones made his professional wrestling debut in 1987, when he teamed up with Rocky Johnson under the ring name Soul Train Jones at the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship, according to his WWE biography. That same year, he took on the Virgil persona, joining the WWE as a bodyguard to Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase.
However, Jones switched sides three years later and challenged his boss in the Million Dollar Championship. Training with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Jones went on to claim gold over DiBase at the 1991 SummerSlam.
He remained with the WWE until 1994 and resurfaced as New World Order (nWo) wrestler Vincent two years later. From then on, Jones also wrestled as Curly Bill, Shane and Mr. Jones, before returning to WWE and reprising his role as Virgil.
In the wake of his death, many of his colleagues expressed their condolences on social media.
"Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil," WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrote on X. "Rest in peace, my friend."
Meanwhile, WWE superstar Luke Gallows described Jones as a "great sport."
He added on X, "See you down the road good brother."