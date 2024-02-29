Ariana Greenblatt Has Her Head-in-the Clouds in Coachtopia’s Latest Campaign Drop

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Come on Barbie let's go shopping… straight over to Coachtopia. The Coach sub-brand has just unveiled its newest drop packed with fresh styles, new colors, and innovative designs that not only elevate your look but also lessen your environmental footprint. And this time, they're brought in none other than the Barbie actress, Ariana Greenblatt to star in their head-in-the-clouds campaign.
"I'm excited to be a part of something that's better for our environment," says Greenblatt in a press release regarding the collaboration. "What Coachtopia is doing is incredible — it's doing its own thing and I think a lot of people are going to want to join it. But Coachtopia did it first. I'm just happy to be a part of it."
A few of the standouts from the latest drop are the Coachtopia Loop Mini Puffy Tote and Mini Backpack, offering versatility and portability for your everyday adventures. These new bags, along with the rest of the Coachtopia Loop collection, are crafted with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, making them some of the brand's lightest and most eco-conscious bags yet.
But that's not all—they've got even more exciting additions in store. Stay on the lookout for the multifunctional Coachtopia Wavy Double Pouch Bag, perfect for mixing and matching to suit your style, and the sleek Coachtopia Barrel Bag, designed to carry all your essentials in style. To add even more innovation, the sub-brand has also made it a point to introduce new materials, techniques, and print designs in this latest collection to refresh your wardrobe. From Croc-Embossed Coachtopia Leather to Wavy Lava Upcrafted Leather, crafted from repurposed scraps, their new Ergo bags redefine luxury with sustainability in mind. Plus, you'll be able to embrace the unique style of designer and illustrator Kelly Ficarra in this drop, whose playful prints add a touch of their iconic "school notebook doodle" aesthetic to the ready-to-wear collection. So, if you're ready to start shopping with Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt, keep scrolling for the newest bags you need to shop ASAP.
Ergo Bag With Cherry Print
The Coachtopia Ergo reimagines an iconic 90s silhouette from Coach's archives, embracing a more sustainable future with its grab-and-go design. Crafted from at least 40% recycled or repurposed materials, including leather scraps that would have otherwise ended up in landfills, it's a stylish statement of environmental consciousness.
Wavy Card Case With Cherry Print
Available in a pink or black cherry print colorway, the Coachtopia Wavy Card Case features four elegantly curved pockets, providing stylish organization for your essential cards.
Cherry Bag Charm
Crafted with Coachtopia's Made Circular principles in mind, this petite yet mighty bag charm showcases a cherry graphic by Sabrina Lau in resin, composed of at least 70% recycled plastic. Designed for reuse and remade over multiple lives, it embodies sustainability in every detail.
Coachtopia Loop Mini Puffy Tote
The Coachtopia Loop Mini Tote, a compact rendition of its larger counterpart, boasts a shell and lining crafted entirely from 100% recycled PET plastic. Featuring its signature decorative patch and a removable strap, it offers ample space for your phone, keys, wallet, and other essentials.
Coachtopia Loop Quilted Wavy Tote
The Coachtopia Loop Puffy Tote offers ample space for your laptop, books, and more, while boasting a shell and lining crafted entirely from 100% recycled PET plastic, making it an eco-friendly choice as your everyday bag.
Barrel Bag
Effortlessly chic, this trendy shoulder Barrel Bag accommodates your essentials like wallet, phone, and keys, with extra room for those last-minute additions. Crafted from Coachtopia Leather, comprising at least 50% high-quality leather scraps diverted from landfills, it's a stylish and sustainable choice for any occasion.
Cloud Handle Tote
Meet your future dreamy tote, spacious enough to accommodate your laptop, large tablet, notebook, water bottle, and more. Whether you prefer holding it by its cloud-shaped top handle or wearing it crossbody, this bag embodies heaven on earth.
Coachtopia Loop Puffy Heart Bag Charm
Drawing inspiration from their collaborative creation, the Coachtopia Loop Puffy Heart Bag by community member Marissa Crider, this charming accessory packs a punch in style and sustainability. Crafted from recycled PET plastic and available in two vibrant colors, it's the perfect way to flaunt your heart on your bag with flair.
Coachtopia Loop Mini Backpack
Offering a downsized version of their beloved Coachtopia Loop Backpack, this laid-back style effortlessly accommodates your phone, wallet, keys, and even a small tablet. With three chic colorways available, you can choose the perfect match for your personal style.
Coachtopia Loop Quilted Heart Flat Tote
The Coachtopia Loop Heart Tote is your ultimate everyday companion, featuring a large handle for effortless shoulder carry and generous space for your laptop, books, and more. Crafted entirely from 100% recycled PET plastic, it not only reduces carbon footprint by 31% compared to similar bags but also adopts a recyclable monomaterial design for a sustainable, closed-loop system.
Wavy Double Pouch Bag
Crafted from luxurious pebbled Coachtopia Leather, this versatile set of pouches offers three bags in one, wearable together or separately. The larger baguette silhouette features a secure zip top, while the smaller detachable pouch boasts a turn lock closure and interior card holder for added functionality.
Ergo Bag With Lava Appliqué Upcrafted Leather
Featuring a Lava Appliqué in Upcrafted Leather, this Coachtopia Ergo Bag showcases an innovative and groovy material crafted from layered and collaged irregular leather scraps, repurposed from the production of Coach leather goods.
Mini Wavy Dinky With Crossbody Strap In Croc Embossed Coachtopia Leather
Inspired by an archive Coach style from 1973, the Coachtopia Mini Wavy Dinky is a smaller rendition of their beloved Wavy Dinky shoulder bag, crafted with a vision to transcend the linear fashion system. Versatile in wear, it offers options to sport it as a shoulder bag with its removable, partially recycled resin chain strap, or as a crossbody with its longer leather strap, ensuring both style and adaptability.
Looking for more celeb-loved products? Laneige currently has a can't-miss 25% off sitewide sale, and it includes a lip mask & picks from Sydney Sweeney!