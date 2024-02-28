Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield's Wife Stacy Wakefield Dies Less Than 5 Months After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Boston Red Sox family has suffered another devastating loss.

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of late pitcher Tim Wakefield, died Feb. 28, the Major League Baseball team confirmed. She was 53.

Her death comes less than five months after her husband died from brain cancer at age 57.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," read a family statement shared by the Red Sox on social media. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

The post, which included a photo of Tim and Stacy together, continued, "We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."