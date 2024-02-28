You Won’t Believe the Names JoJo Siwa Picked for Her Future Kids

JoJo Siwa is already looking ahead at her next chapter in life.
The Dance Moms alum revealed she's already thinking about motherhood and not only does she have her future kids' names picked out, she keeps them close to her heart—literally.
"I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them," JoJo told Access Daily Feb. 27. "This one is dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys Eddy and Teddy."
That's right, they rhyme. JoJo, donning a black tank top and rainbow sunglasses—showed off her tattoos to the interviewers and not viewers—which she has on the inside of her bicep and her forearm.
"I want three babies," she explained, "I have my sperm donor lined up."
JoJo has been open about her dream of starting her family. In fact, she previously shared that she wants to "have kids pretty early" in life.
"My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," the 20-year-old admitted to Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday on their The Best Podcast Ever podcast in August. "When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."
"The personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom," she reflected. "I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can't wait."
And JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, is excited to have children but knows that for her, "having kids is a lot bigger process."
But, she's also looking forward to finding someone to experience that with. "I just fantasize about having it for myself, like it's all I want," JoJo added. "I'm such a lover, and I don't have somebody to love, and I crave it so much."