Unwrapping the Drama Behind the Willy Wonka-Inspired Experience

Willy's Chocolate Experience may have sounded like a golden ticket opportunity at first, but in reality it was anything but sweet.

After all, attendees at the Willy Wonka-inspired pop-up in Glasgow, Scotland—which, per its website invited guests to "marvel at extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treats"—said it was not at all what they had been promised.

"It was basically advertised as this big massive Willy Wonka experience with optical illusions and big chocolate fountains and sweets," visitor Eva Stewart told the BBC. "But when we got there, it was practically an abandoned, empty warehouse, with hardly anything in it."

In fact, the event, which was scheduled to take place Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at Box Hub warehouse in the Scottish city, fell short of the immersive experience it had been hyped at in several ways—including décor, overall atmosphere and even the treats.