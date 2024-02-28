Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor Richard Lewis Dead at 76

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a comedic icon.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 76.

In a Feb. 28 statement, his wife of 19 years, Joyce Lapinsky, thanked everyone for "their love, friendship and support" and asked for privacy at this time.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 29, 1947, Lewis was known for his neurotic, self-deprecating style of comedy. He made his screen acting debut in 1979's Diary of a Young Comic, and was a staple on The Tonight Show and The Late Show With David Letterman in the '80s and '90s.

While he is best known for playing a fictional version of himself of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lewis also appeared in 1993's Robin Hood: Men in Tights and even guest starred as a rabbi for two seasons on WB's 7th Heaven.