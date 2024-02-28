Susan Lucci Reveals the 3 Foods She Eats Every Day After Having Multiple Heart Operations

Susan Lucci shared insight into her health and why she sticks to a certain diet, sharing in a recent interview, "It's not about being trendy, it's about being your best self."

Watch: Susan Lucci Talks Heart Disease Awareness at Go Red for Women Show

When it comes to Susan Lucci's health, she's leading with her heart.

The All My Children alum recently revealed that she changed her diet after undergoing two heart surgeries in the last five years. In fact, there is a trio of foods the soap star makes a point to eat every day: salmon, blueberries and kale.

"My doctor told me, 'You keep doing what you're doing because something good will come from that,'" Susan, 77, told Fox News in an interview published Feb. 28. "It started with superfoods. I do have the occasional pasta and carbs. But the key is moderation."

The daytime TV actress explained that she follows a Mediterranean diet—which mostly consists of vegetables, fruits and whole grains, per the Cleveland Clinic—and avoids foods full of cholesterol.

"My husband was an executive chef trained in Europe," she noted of her late husband Helmut Huber. "I remember I would eat everything that he was cooking. It was like monopoly food, and I did build up cholesterol. It's not about being trendy, it's about being your best self."

But Susan's eating habits are just a portion of her healthy lifestyle.

"I do Pilates every day...at least five days a week," she revealed of her fitness regimen. "I sometimes add weights for part of it or work out on a Pilates chair, which gives you a cardio workout as well."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert

She continued, "Pilates may look easy, but it requires a lot of strength."

Of course, the Devious Maids alum isn't the only celebrity to open up about her diet and fitness regimen. Keep scrolling to see how other stars have prioritized their health.

