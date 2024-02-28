Our Editors Tried These SpoiledChild Products & They’re So Good, We’d “Purchase It Again in a Heartbeat”

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a Commerce Editor, every now and then I discover a product that truly surprises me with its results. So, you can only imagine how rare it is to discover a whole brand with many products that both work and represent a sustainable mantra that resonates with us. That's when SpoiledChild enters the chat. Based on insights from millions of users, the health and beauty brand brings you a diverse lineup of products that have been rigorously tested and approved by dermatologists and experts. Whether it's a Collagen Serum or Anti-Aging Moisturizers, SpoiledChild's got you covered with top-notch options for your skin and hair. Plus, they're all about sustainability, offering refillable dispensers and recyclable capsules so you can stay fresh while being eco-friendly.

With the help of our E! Insider team, we tried three of their best-selling products on many different skin types and hair textures. Julia Totaro, Associate Editor of Audience Development reported that she "recently began incorporating the O36+ Anti-Aging Triple-Peptide Moisturizer into my nighttime skincare routine. The product feels light and smooth on my skin and keeps it hydrated through the night, which is great! I also like that it has a very faint, but has a nice, clean smell." One of our Commerce Editors, Megan Gray, also told us her thoughts on the second product we decided to test out, "Light and smooth, the Anti-Aging Collagen Burst Serum just melted into my skin. I applied it in the AM and PM after washing my face and it gave my moisturizer a nice boost. My skin looks brighter and feels more hydrated throughout the day." Last but definitely not least, I tried out the Biotin Boost Hair + Scalp Serum for an entire month. Keeping in mind that the instructions say to use daily for 90 days, I was already seeing results. I don't usually have a lot of faith in hair-growth products as they don't commonly work for me, but to my surprise, this one has shown quick results when used on the little amount of hair on my scalp. I'm already seeing baby hairs on the areas I tend to suffer with thinning and love the way it feels on my scalp when I massage into my damp hair. I do warn that it has a strong rosemary smell, but it eventually disappears after a while.

We also had the rest of our team in LA try out the same products and rounded up all their thoughts and opinions. So, if you're ready to try out these SpoiledChild products for yourself, keep scrolling for the exact products we used plus more reviews from our very own E! Insider team. You can thank us later.