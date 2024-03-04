Lisa Vanderpump Has the Perfect Response to Raquel Leviss' Podcast Shade

Lisa Vanderpump is revealing what she really thinks about Rachel "Raquel" Leviss going rogue after leaving Vanderpump Rules.
Nearly one year after Leviss' cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval sent shock waves through the Bravo-verese and beyond, the former beauty queen has been sharing her take on their affair on her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.
So, what does Leviss' former boss think of her trashing the TomTom co-owner on her new platform?
"She's justified in speaking out if she wants," Vanderpump exclusively told E! News while promoting her upcoming appearance on Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars. "But I think it would have been a much better platform to have come on Vanderpump Rules and done it." (Watch E! News tonight at 11 p.m. for more of our interview with Vanderpump.)
After stepping away from the Bravo spotlight last year to seek treatment at a mental health facility in Arizona, the 29-year-old raised eyebrows by launching hew podcast in January to share her side of the Scandoval story. It's a move Vanderpump thinks is interesting given she caused Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup.
"I don't know exactly what she's going to move on from," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared. "I mean, she slept with her best friend's boyfriend."
As for what Vanderpump thinks Leviss' next career move should be, she quipped, "She was a beauty queen before, maybe she should go back to doing that."
During one of Leviss' most surprising podcast episodes as of late, she hinted that Sandoval orchestrated their months-long secret relationship for the benefit of the Bravo series.
"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" Leviss—who recently filed a lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix over the scandal—suggested last month. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."
