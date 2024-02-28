Did the Gold or Silver Jewelry Test? 18 Pieces of Silver Jewelry You Can Shop Right Now

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

If you've been influenced by TikTok and Instagram urging you to discover your perfect color season, that might mean swapping metals after the gold or silver jewelry test. What is the gold or silver jewelry test? It's finding your best color palette, and determining if gold or silver looks better with your coloring. And if you're a former gold girlie who realized that silver is the perfect precious metal for your skin tone, don't worry: Silver jewelry is actually the biggest accessory trend of 2024.

Gold jewelry reigned supreme for a long time. But gold is better for people with warm undertones, and doesn't necessarily flatter every person. Luckily, silver jewelry is huge right now. We're seeing pure silver, sterling silver, silver-plated, and nickel-based items in the cool-toned hue.

We've rounded up a whole bunch of eye-catching silver pieces, including silver earrings, silver necklaces, silver bracelets, and silver rings, at a variety of price points. No matter if you can afford a sterling silver bracelet or silver-toned earrings made from nickel, there's something for everyone on this list.

Ready to shine in silver? Here's what you need to know.

Everything you need to know about silver jewelry

Silver jewelry comes in many forms: sterling silver, fine silver, silver-plated, and silver-filled jewelry.

Realistically, anyone can wear silver jewelry. You don't have to pay attention to trends, and if you have a warm undertone, you can still rock both silver and gold. But if you want to put your gold vs. silver jewelry to the test, know that the color silver tends to flatter pink, red, and blue undertones.

The precious metal can save you a pretty penny

Not only is silver trendy, but silver jewelry can be a more budget-friendly choice! The cool-tone metal is often more affordable because it's more widely available compared to other metals. Quite a few of our silver jewelry picks are under $20!

How to care for silver rings, watches, earrings, and more silver items

Silver pieces actually require more maintenance than gold jewelry. To make sure your silver jewelry really shines, be sure to keep it dry, otherwise it's more likely to tarnish (or even rust).

Shop the cool silver jewelry trend

It's time. Become a silver girlie in 2024. Shop our must-have silver jewelry picks below!