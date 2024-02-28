Proof Kristin Cavallari’s New Relationship With 24-Year-Old Mark Estes is Heating Up

Kristin Cavallari's new love is drenched in words unspoken.
After the Laguna Beach alum debuted her new romance with boyfriend Mark Estes, he gave a glimpse at their unwritten chemistry.
The 24-year-old shared a Feb. 27 video of him and Kristin poolside in a beautiful, tropical locale. The turquoise ocean gleams off in the distance as the pair sing and dance to Glorgiana's "(Kissed You) Good Night," sealing their video with more than a few kisses.
As Mark—who is part of a TikTok group called the Montana Boyz—captioned the steamy moment, "Ready to fall."
The former college football player's post comes shortly after Kristin hard-launched their romance on her Instagram. The 37-year-old shared a photo of the two cozying up to each other at a table, with Los Cabos, Mexico, tagged as the location.
She captioned the Feb. 27 post, alongside a white heart, "He makes me happy."
The Very Cavallari star's new romance comes almost four years after she and her ex-husband Jay Cutler—with whom she shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8—divorced.
In the years since Kristin and the former NFL player, who were married for 10 years, parted ways, the Uncommon James founder has shifted her personal focus from dating and onto her friends and family.
"I'm mom, first and foremost," she told E! News in June. "And then I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."
But while part of that fun has included "a lot of dates," no one was a perfect match.
"My perfect dream guy, honestly, is someone who is so just happy in their own skin just really secure," Kristin said at the time of what she was looking for. "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."
And if her adorable video with Mark is any indication, Kristin's then wish for someone "who can just make me laugh and who I can just have fun with" may have finally come true.