Proof Kristin Cavallari’s New Relationship With 24-Year-Old Mark Estes is Heating Up

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Romance on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari's new love is drenched in words unspoken.

After the Laguna Beach alum debuted her new romance with boyfriend Mark Estes, he gave a glimpse at their unwritten chemistry.

The 24-year-old shared a Feb. 27 video of him and Kristin poolside in a beautiful, tropical locale. The turquoise ocean gleams off in the distance as the pair sing and dance to Glorgiana's "(Kissed You) Good Night," sealing their video with more than a few kisses.

As Mark—who is part of a TikTok group called the Montana Boyz—captioned the steamy moment, "Ready to fall."

The former college football player's post comes shortly after Kristin hard-launched their romance on her Instagram. The 37-year-old shared a photo of the two cozying up to each other at a table, with Los Cabos, Mexico, tagged as the location.

She captioned the Feb. 27 post, alongside a white heart, "He makes me happy."

The Very Cavallari star's new romance comes almost four years after she and her ex-husband Jay Cutler—with whom she shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8—divorced.