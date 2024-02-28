Pregnant Sofia Richie Candidly Shares She's Afraid of Getting Stretch Marks

Sofia Richie is in full momfluencer mode.
In fact, the model—who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Elliot Grainge—revealed the beauty essentials that she uses to take care of her growing bump.
"I am seven months pregnant," she said in a Feb. 27 TikTok, "and I've been figuring out the things that work for me."
Sofia admitted she's "afraid of getting stretch marks," which is why she's been lathering up on various lotions and oils.
"I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent," she candidly shared. "When I first found out I was pregnant, [my doctor] was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."
As for what the go-to products are? The 25-year-old liberally applies both Bumpology's Bump Butter and Hatch's Belly Oil.
"I literally put it right above my boobs to the bottom of my butt," she detailed. "So far, knock on wood, not one stretch mark."
Although Sofia's routine also consists of prenatal vitamins and pregnancy-friendly skincare, there's one item her husband got hooked on: A pregnancy pillow.
"Elliot was like this looks so great, will you order me one?" she revealed. "We [both] joke, 'My back hurts.' So we're just pregnancy-ing together."
@sofiarichiegrainge
My must have pregnancy essentials ??? original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge
Sofia—who announced her baby news nine months after she married the music executive, 30, in the South of France—has been open about her pregnancy journey, noting how she's grown along with her bump.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."
