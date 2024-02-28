Pregnant Sofia Richie Candidly Shares She's Afraid of Getting Stretch Marks

Watch : Pregnant Sofia Richie Cradles Baby Bump During Red Carpet Appearance

Sofia Richie is in full momfluencer mode.

In fact, the model—who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Elliot Grainge—revealed the beauty essentials that she uses to take care of her growing bump.

"I am seven months pregnant," she said in a Feb. 27 TikTok, "and I've been figuring out the things that work for me."

Sofia admitted she's "afraid of getting stretch marks," which is why she's been lathering up on various lotions and oils.

"I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent," she candidly shared. "When I first found out I was pregnant, [my doctor] was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."

As for what the go-to products are? The 25-year-old liberally applies both Bumpology's Bump Butter and Hatch's Belly Oil.

"I literally put it right above my boobs to the bottom of my butt," she detailed. "So far, knock on wood, not one stretch mark."