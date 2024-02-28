Pregnant Sofia Richie Candidly Shares She's Afraid of Getting Stretch Marks

Sofia Richie—who is 7 months pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge's baby girl—shared the beauty products helping her growing bump.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 28, 2024 6:36 PMTags
Watch: Pregnant Sofia Richie Cradles Baby Bump During Red Carpet Appearance

Sofia Richie is in full momfluencer mode.

In fact, the model—who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband Elliot Grainge—revealed the beauty essentials that she uses to take care of her growing bump

"I am seven months pregnant," she said in a Feb. 27 TikTok, "and I've been figuring out the things that work for me."

Sofia admitted she's "afraid of getting stretch marks," which is why she's been lathering up on various lotions and oils.

"I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent," she candidly shared. "When I first found out I was pregnant, [my doctor] was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."

As for what the go-to products are? The 25-year-old liberally applies both Bumpology's Bump Butter and Hatch's Belly Oil.

"I literally put it right above my boobs to the bottom of my butt," she detailed. "So far, knock on wood, not one stretch mark."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

Although Sofia's routine also consists of prenatal vitamins and pregnancy-friendly skincare, there's one item her husband got hooked on: A pregnancy pillow.

"Elliot was like this looks so great, will you order me one?" she revealed. "We [both] joke, 'My back hurts.' So we're just pregnancy-ing together."

My must have pregnancy essentials ??

Sofia—who announced her baby news nine months after she married the music executive, 30, in the South of France—has been open about her pregnancy journey, noting how she's grown along with her bump.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

But before the couple's little one makes her grand debut, relive their fairytale love story. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh, Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

