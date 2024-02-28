Today Only: Save $40 on a Keurig Barista Bar That's So Popular, It's Already Sold Out on the Brand's Site

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, the most beautiful and meaningful moments in life are found in the little things, like watching our favorite shows while doing skincare & wrapping ourselves in our coziest blanket. Or, indulging yourself with trendy, small luxuries like Hailey Bieber's viral phone case that holds your lip tint or sunscreen that shimmers & glows. Or, my personal favorite that I can't imagine life without, sipping a delightful, soul-warming latte in the morning that evokes a feeling akin to the joy you get when your precious fur baby randomly comes up to you asking for sweet pets & cuddles. Those small moments in between the otherwise hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life are wonderfully extraordinary and purposeful in their own way, and that's why it's so important to make the most of them as best you can. For your daily java routine, you deserve to brew your perfect cup from the comfort of your home without having to spend time, effort & extra money doing a tedious coffee shop run. And, you deserve to score the best sales before they're completely sold out, leaving you nothing but shopper's FOMO.
All of the above is why we're here today. For 24 hours, Keurig's bestselling K-Café Barista Bar is on sale at QVC at its lowest price ever, with the coffee maker, frother, and voucher totaling to less than $100 (usually, just the machine & frother retails at $140). Trust us when we say, this is one deal you don't want to miss. In fact, the coffee maker is currently sold out on Keurig's flagship site — it's that popular. The abundantly positive shopper reviews tell the same story, with reviewers highlighting everything from the coffee machine's compact size & seamless functionality to the frother's exceptional performance & intuitive design.
Really, all there's left to do is shop. But, we strongly recommend that you get right on it because you have less than a day left to score this deal, and stock is going super-duper fast!
Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Coffee Maker w/ Frother and Voucher
This brew-tiful Keurig coffee maker bundle will make you feel like you have a personal café in your home. Featuring a small space-friendly design that's compatible with all K-Cup pods, the Keurig K-Café Barista Bar allows you to make your perfect cup of coffee in a matter of seconds & with just a few button pushes. From delightfully smooth drip shots to frothy lattes, this coffee maker has you covered. Plus, the bundle even comes with a voucher, bringing the total value to $140 — but you can currently score it for $40 less than that!
If you'd like to learn more about how the Keurig K-Café Barista Bar performs in real life, check out these rave reviews from shoppers who purchased the appliance from Keurig. To note, the Keurig machine is currently out of stock on the brand's flagship site, and even then, the bundle would only give you the coffee maker & frother. In other words, you're getting the best deal on this popular home pick!
"I bought this Keurig K Caf Barista Bar a couple weeks ago and I found my perfect coffee maker, OMG!!! I love truly love it! It makes great coffee and the frother is wonderful! Thanks Keurig! for making the best!!!"
"It's great if one likes hot coffee and the other person likes iced coffee, we do both each day, and it's the PERFECT combination. Again, It is the PERFECT size for any countertop. I bought one for my kitchen and another one for my camper."
"We replaced a regular Keurig with this combo package. With the shot button and the milk frother, our drinks at home are better than coffee shop, less expensive, and right in my own home."
"Exactly what I needed. Our old keurig finally went and I wanted something I could make iced coffee, lattes, and other specialty coffees but still save space. This is perfect all of that. I love the shot button and the frother. I love that the frother is a unit by itself. Definitely a great buy."
"The Barista Bar makes it so easy to achieve delicious coffee without leaving the house. With the added frother, everything I have made has turned out delicious. I have made everything from caramel iced coffees to white chocolate mochas and have loved all of it. It is super easy to use and clean. Also isn't super loud while it is running!"
"I love this little coffee maker. The size is convenient, the coffee it makes is great and I just LOVE the milk frother that it comes with! The frother itself can be used for plenty more than just making a foam for the top of coffee, which I appreciate, as well."
"I was so impressed with how sleek and compact this machine is compared to others I have had. It takes up such little counter space but has so much versatility. I loved that I was able to create a frothy creamy cappuccino and also make an iced coffee with ease. The attachments are easy to attach and bring much needed versatility to my morning coffee routine. The machine allows me to save money on my favorite hot and cold coffee drinks!"
"Changed the way we drink coffee. Everyone gets what they want, when they want it. Quick, easy & so tasty! No need to make a trip for a good latte or breve when it can be done right at home!"
