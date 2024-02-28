Ben Affleck Reveals Compromise He Made With Jennifer Lopez After Reconciliation

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reveal What Led to Their 2003 Split

Ben Affleck doesn't want every detail of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez to be shared all over the town.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press," the Oscar winner said in the Hustlers actress' documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told while looking back at their time together in the early aughts. "While Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it."

So when they rekindled their romance nearly two decades after they'd called off their engagement in 2003, the Argo star did cost one thing: a sense of privacy.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he continued. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."