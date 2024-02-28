Raquel Leviss Reacts to Tom Sandoval Comparing Cheating Scandal to George Floyd, O.J. Simpson

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is calling out Tom Sandoval over his recent eyebrow-raising comments.
One week after the TomTom co-owner compared the media scrutiny his and Leviss' cheating scandal received to the worldwide attention sparked by O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial and the 2020 murder of George Floyd, his ex is now giving her two cents on his controversial New York Times interview.
"It is very interesting to say the least," Leviss said on the Feb. 27 episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue. "There's a few takeaways for me, one of them just really showing how Tom is living in this hyper-reality state."
In fact, Leviss thought Sandoval's analogies were puzzling.
"I think we can all agree that Scandoval doesn't even come close in comparison with O.J. Simpson or George Floyd," the Vanderpump Rules alum added. "These were tragedies, one in which sparked a huge movement. I know all of you guys are thinking the same thing. It just goes to show that Tom is really in his own reality."
After his comments stirred backlash, Sandoval quickly apologized—and tried to clarify what he meant.
"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received," the 41-year-old said in a Feb. 20 statement to E! News. "The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."
During his interview with the NYT, Sandoval also said he that after his affair ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, he "got more hate" than That 70's Show alum Danny Masterson, who is currently serving 30 years to life in prison for rape.
While Sandoval was remorseful for those comments, he did not apologize for his affair with Leviss.
"I did what I did because I was in an unhappy place in my life," he explained to the outlet. "I got caught up in my emotions and fully fell in love. Like, for real."
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Keep reading to get caught up on all the drama that's gone down since Scandoval broke the Bravo-verse.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)