Raquel Leviss Reacts to Tom Sandoval Comparing Cheating Scandal to George Floyd, O.J. Simpson

Watch : Raquel Leviss Responds To Tom Sandoval Saying He’s Still in Love With Her

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is calling out Tom Sandoval over his recent eyebrow-raising comments.

One week after the TomTom co-owner compared the media scrutiny his and Leviss' cheating scandal received to the worldwide attention sparked by O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial and the 2020 murder of George Floyd, his ex is now giving her two cents on his controversial New York Times interview.

"It is very interesting to say the least," Leviss said on the Feb. 27 episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue. "There's a few takeaways for me, one of them just really showing how Tom is living in this hyper-reality state."

In fact, Leviss thought Sandoval's analogies were puzzling.

"I think we can all agree that Scandoval doesn't even come close in comparison with O.J. Simpson or George Floyd," the Vanderpump Rules alum added. "These were tragedies, one in which sparked a huge movement. I know all of you guys are thinking the same thing. It just goes to show that Tom is really in his own reality."