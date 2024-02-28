Kansas City Chiefs DB Coach Says Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Become a "Different Man"

Taylor Swift has enchanted another member of Chiefs Kingdom.
Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt sang the praises of Travis Kelce's girlfriend while explaining the impact he believes the Grammy winner had on the star tight end and the Kansas City team leading up to their 2024 Super Bowl victory.
"She actually affected the team in a positive way" he said on the Feb. 23 episode of The Sports Shop With Reese & Kmac, released less than two weeks after the big game. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me."
As Dave noted, he's seen a change in Travis since he began dating Taylor over the summer. "And so Travis came in there a different man," he added. "So she helped us."
"She won a Super Bowl in her first year in the NFL," the coach joked. "How about that?"
The "Blank Space" attended most of the Chiefs' games this season, with their TV broadcasts and live streams regularly featuring live footage of her cheering on her boyfriend inside a stadium suite, which drew mixed reactions from viewers.
However, as Dave pointed out, "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put the big spotlight on her."
He continued, "But upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do. Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV, that you know what, you're part of our family because you're now with Travis, so therefore you're our little sister or you're whatever it may be, you're part of family."
Speaking of family, Taylor often brought her own family members and joined Travis' loved ones, including his mom Donna Kelce, inside those stadium suites. And she's won over the hearts of many of Travis' teammates in a special way: Baking.
In fact, head coach Andy Reid told NFL on NBC Feb. 27 that the singer made the offensive linemen homemade pop tarts. "It was over," he joked. "She knew right where to go."
