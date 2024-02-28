Julie Chrisley's Heartbreaking Prison Letters Detail Pain Amid Distance From Todd

In letters to daughter Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley opened up about her time apart from husband Todd Chrisley while the two serve separate prison sentences.

Watch: Todd & Julie Chrisley Win $1M Settlement for Misconduct in Tax Fraud Case

Savannah Chrisley is sharing a look at her parents' life behind bars. 

More than a year after Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley began their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion—Todd in Florida and Julie in Kentucky—their daughter is detailing their struggles behind bars with the letters they send her.

"I miss Todd so much that it hurts. I've never gone this long without talking to him," Savannah read from Julie's letter in a Feb. 28 YouTube video. "So many people know us here, so they're always talking about him, which I love but it still makes me sad too." 

In her letter, Julie—also mom to Grayson, 17 and Chase, 27—detailed the moments leading up to she and Todd parting ways for their respective sentences: Todd for a now-reduced 10-year sentence, Julie for a reduced 5 years. 

"I knew my life was about to change forever," the 51-year-old, who began her sentence in Jan. 2023, wrote to Savannah, 26. "My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida."

photos
Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

She continued, "This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face. We talked on the phone during his ride to Pensacola, I called one last time before I self surrendered to the camp in Lexington." 

Julie also remembered her own drive to prison, accompanied by her eldest son Chase and a good friend. 

"I could not wrap my head around the fact that I was going to be separated from my husband and children for what seems like a lifetime," she wrote. "We turned onto the road that the prison is located, passing white vans with paparazzi in them. My family said their goodbyes and I walked into prison with nothing but the clothes on my back." 

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In June 2022, the Chrisleys were found guilty on 12 counts, which included charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Recently, the couple was awarded a $1 million settlement in January from the state of Georgia after suing former special investigator Joshua Waites for misconduct in his handling of their investigation. 

"We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems," the family's lawyer Alex Little shared in a statement with E! News at the time. "This settlement is an encouraging sign. It's nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail."

And while Todd and Julie are only a year into their sentences, Savannah knows they have a long journey ahead. 

"I can just feel her hurt through these messages," she said of the letters. "Sure, there's some funny things in here, mom's trying to make jokes, trying to make light of it, but like this is her life now. And it's so different than obviously what it was before, in just the emotional aspect of it of having to miss your family so much."

