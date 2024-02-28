Julie Chrisley's Heartbreaking Prison Letters Detail Pain Amid Distance From Todd

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley Win $1M Settlement for Misconduct in Tax Fraud Case

Savannah Chrisley is sharing a look at her parents' life behind bars.

More than a year after Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley began their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion—Todd in Florida and Julie in Kentucky—their daughter is detailing their struggles behind bars with the letters they send her.

"I miss Todd so much that it hurts. I've never gone this long without talking to him," Savannah read from Julie's letter in a Feb. 28 YouTube video. "So many people know us here, so they're always talking about him, which I love but it still makes me sad too."

In her letter, Julie—also mom to Grayson, 17 and Chase, 27—detailed the moments leading up to she and Todd parting ways for their respective sentences: Todd for a now-reduced 10-year sentence, Julie for a reduced 5 years.

"I knew my life was about to change forever," the 51-year-old, who began her sentence in Jan. 2023, wrote to Savannah, 26. "My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida."