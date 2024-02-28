Taylor Swift Sends Love to Australia Despite Dad's Alleged Assault Incident

A day after Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, allegedly assaulted a paparazzo in Sydney, Australia, the “Karma” singer sent love to her Aussie fans.

Watch: Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift still had her perfect fantasy in Sydney. 

While the "Karma" singer's four-show stop in the Australian city was not without drama, as her father Scott Swift allegedly got into a physical encounter with a paparazzo, it isn't making the experience any less enchanting. After all, she was visited by boyfriend Travis Kelce and performed a duet with Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter during her week-long stay in the city. 

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney—what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you," the 34-year-old wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post, two days after wrapping the final show. "I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium four times. I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible."

As far as Taylor is concerned, she still had a marvelous time in Sydney. 

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

"I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN," she continued. "Love you forever."

And while Taylor isn't shaking her head and locking the gates of her Eras Tour, Australia wasn't full of nice things. In fact, her dad Scott was accused of assaulting a paparazzo on Feb. 27. 

In a video shared by TMZ, a man resembling Taylor's father, 71, was seen walking alongside a woman who appeared to be Taylor, whose face was covered by an umbrella. 

Australian authorities confirmed to E! News that the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

"A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," authorities said in a statement to E! News, adding that the younger man did not require medical treatment. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers."

Later, Taylor's rep told E! News that two individuals were "aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor," and "grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

But despite the drama at the end of her stay, Taylor left no blank spaces in her calendar as she explored the city. In fact, she enjoyed a night out with Sabrina on Feb. 20 before kicking off her four shows, and multiple trips to the Sydney Zoo—including one with her guy on the Chiefs. 

And Taylor wasn't the only one experiencing magic, madness, heaven, sin in Australia as there were a lot of familiar faces in crowd during her Australia shows. From Katy Perry and Rita Ora, to filmmakers like Baz Luhrmann and Taika Waititi, plenty of V.I.P.s showed out for the latest leg. 

Keep reading to see every celebrity guest who has attended Eras so far. 

Instagram

Travis Kelce & Rita Ora

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers," Rita Ora captioned Instagram photos from Taylor Swift's Feb. 23 show, including a snap with Travis Kelce. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!”

Instagram

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift & Rita Ora

Taylor's dad Scott Swift delivered an epic photobomb.

Instagram

Katy Perry

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy Perry captioned footage on Instagram from the Feb. 23 concert.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
