Taylor Swift Sends Love to Australia Despite Dad's Alleged Assault Incident

Watch : Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift still had her perfect fantasy in Sydney.

While the "Karma" singer's four-show stop in the Australian city was not without drama, as her father Scott Swift allegedly got into a physical encounter with a paparazzo, it isn't making the experience any less enchanting. After all, she was visited by boyfriend Travis Kelce and performed a duet with Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter during her week-long stay in the city.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney—what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you," the 34-year-old wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post, two days after wrapping the final show. "I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium four times. I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible."

As far as Taylor is concerned, she still had a marvelous time in Sydney.