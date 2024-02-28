Taylor Swift Sends Love to Australia Despite Dad's Alleged Assault Incident

Taylor Swift still had her perfect fantasy in Sydney.
While the "Karma" singer's four-show stop in the Australian city was not without drama, as her father Scott Swift allegedly got into a physical encounter with a paparazzo, it isn't making the experience any less enchanting. After all, she was visited by boyfriend Travis Kelce and performed a duet with Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter during her week-long stay in the city.
"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney—what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you," the 34-year-old wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post, two days after wrapping the final show. "I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium four times. I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible."
As far as Taylor is concerned, she still had a marvelous time in Sydney.
"I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN," she continued. "Love you forever."
And while Taylor isn't shaking her head and locking the gates of her Eras Tour, Australia wasn't full of nice things. In fact, her dad Scott was accused of assaulting a paparazzo on Feb. 27.
In a video shared by TMZ, a man resembling Taylor's father, 71, was seen walking alongside a woman who appeared to be Taylor, whose face was covered by an umbrella.
Australian authorities confirmed to E! News that the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m.
"A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf," authorities said in a statement to E! News, adding that the younger man did not require medical treatment. "The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers."
Later, Taylor's rep told E! News that two individuals were "aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor," and "grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."
But despite the drama at the end of her stay, Taylor left no blank spaces in her calendar as she explored the city. In fact, she enjoyed a night out with Sabrina on Feb. 20 before kicking off her four shows, and multiple trips to the Sydney Zoo—including one with her guy on the Chiefs.
And Taylor wasn't the only one experiencing magic, madness, heaven, sin in Australia as there were a lot of familiar faces in crowd during her Australia shows. From Katy Perry and Rita Ora, to filmmakers like Baz Luhrmann and Taika Waititi, plenty of V.I.P.s showed out for the latest leg.
