Prince Harry Loses Legal Challenge Over U.K. Security Protection

Prince Harry is facing a legal setback.

The Duke of Sussex lost his challenge against the British government regarding his level of protective security when in Great Britain, the High Court announced Feb. 28.

Harry—who lives in the United States with wife Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2—took legal action against the Home Office over the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty (RAVEC)'s 2020 decision to no longer provide him with the same amount of publicly funded personal police protection when he's in the U.K. after he and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family.

And while the 39-year-old's legal team had recalled RAVEC's move "unlawful," the High Court determined the decision was not unlawful, irrational or marred by procedural unfairness.

In addition, judge Sir Peter Lane noted in part of a 51-page document that RAVEC's "bespoke process" for determining Harry's security on a case-by-case basis "was, and is, legally sound."

"The claimant considers he should receive protective security from the State, whenever he is in Great Britain because of his position within the Royal Family and factors concerning his past and present situations," he wrote at another point in the document. "RAVEC did not share this view."