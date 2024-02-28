Prince Harry Loses Legal Challenge Over U.K. Security Protection

Prince Harry has expressed his intent to appeal after losing his High Court challenge against the British government about his level of security protection in Great Britain.

Prince Harry is facing a legal setback.

The Duke of Sussex lost his challenge against the British government regarding his level of protective security when in Great Britain, the High Court announced Feb. 28.

Harry—who lives in the United States with wife Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2—took legal action against the Home Office over the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty (RAVEC)'s 2020 decision to no longer provide him with the same amount of publicly funded personal police protection when he's in the U.K. after he and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family.

And while the 39-year-old's legal team had recalled RAVEC's move "unlawful," the High Court determined the decision was not unlawful, irrational or marred by procedural unfairness.

In addition, judge Sir Peter Lane noted in part of a 51-page document that RAVEC's "bespoke process" for determining Harry's security on a case-by-case basis "was, and is, legally sound." 

"The claimant considers he should receive protective security from the State, whenever he is in Great Britain because of his position within the Royal Family and factors concerning his past and present situations," he wrote at another point in the document. "RAVEC did not share this view."

The judge also stated that Harry's legal team had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the RAVEC process."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

After the decision was made, the Home Office shared its reaction.

"We are pleased that the court has found in favor of the government's position in this case," it said in part of a statement obtained by Reuters, "and we are carefully considering our next steps."

Meanwhile, Harry's legal team—who expressed how the duke doesn't feel safe in the U.K. with the current security arrangements and previously lost their bid for him to cover these protection costs himself—noted their intent to appeal the judgment.

"Although these are not labels used by RAVEC, three categories - as revealed during the litigation - comprise the 'RAVEC cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," a legal spokesperson for the duke said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC's own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC's own written policy." 

The spokesperson added, "In February 2020, RAVEC failed to apply its written policy to The Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis. The Duke's case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis. The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing."

