The Best Ways to Sanitize All of Your Beauty Tools: Brushes, Tweezers, Jade Roller, NuFACE Device & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Confession: I have a tendency to put off doing tasks until the last-minute, until my brain feels like it's going to burst from all the procrastination guilt. I tried to follow the two-minute rule for a while, but I fell off that wagon some time ago. Even as I write this, I'm thinking of those dishes I left in the kitchen sink this morning to "soak," but 'twas an excuse. I love convenience and being able to get chores done in as few steps as possible without cutting corners (as in, I'll get to those dishes by tonight, but definitely after I've eaten dinner, so I can wash everything in one go rather than in two separate runs). The same rule applies when it comes to makeup — as much as I like to go through the entire choreography from primer to setting spray, I admittedly don't wash my tools frequently enough. While I could (somewhat) get away with it during my high school & college days, in recent years I've noticed that my skin has become ultra-sensitive. Safe to say, I knew I couldn't get away with ignoring my dirty makeup brushes anymore, and I decided it was finally time to learn how to properly clean each of my beauty tools once & for all.

After hours of combing through the internet for the best beauty cleaning solutions, I'm here on my little digital soapbox to share my findings. From solutions for your makeup brushes & sponges to your hairbrush, red light therapy mask, NuFACE device & more, I've curated the best problem-solving picks for getting your fave beauty tools squeaky clean. This even includes beauty tools based on material, such as your silicone scrubber, jade roller, or metal tweezers. Every pick is available on Amazon and is backed by tons of positive shopper reviews.

If you're ready to see and feel the difference in your beauty regime, let's get right into it!