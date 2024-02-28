Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Score an Easy A for Their Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary stepped out for a red carpet date night at a screening of Problemista, a surrealist comedy produced by the couple.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are in crazy, stupid love.

Case in point? The Oscar winner and her filmmaker husband were all smiles as they enjoyed a date night at a New York City screening of Problemista, a surrealist comedy they produced under their Fruit Tree company. Joined by producer Ali Herting, the couple—who are parents to a 2-year-old daughter—kept close as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The outing came just days after Dave, 38, accompanied Emma, 35, to the 2024 SAG Awards, where she was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor category for her work in Poor Things. Though Emma ultimately lost out to Lily Gladstone, she was nonetheless thrilled for the Killers of the Flower Moon star, jumping out of her seat in applause when the winner was announced.

But outside of this award season, Emma and Dave have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, attending only a handful of public event together since tying the knot in 2020.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary: Romance Rewind

In fact, Emma kept details of their nuptials under wraps until 2022, when she donned an ivory-colored slip dress she previously wore at her wedding after-party to the Met Gala.

 

The La La Land actress later revealed that she experienced a bit of a hiccup before getting hitched.

"The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye," Emma said on the Smartless podcast in December, jokingly adding, "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."

