Adele Pauses Las Vegas Residency Over Health Concerns

Adele shared that she will be postponing March performances of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace to focus on her health, saying, "On Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 28, 2024 2:19 AMTags
MusicConcertsLas VegasAdeleCelebrities
Watch: Adele Gets Emotional Over Partner Rich Paul’s New Book

Adele is taking it easy while she focuses on her health.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared with fans that she will be postponing her Las Vegas residency—which is scheduled through the end of June—for all of March under doctor's orders.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," the 35-year-old shared on social media Feb. 27. "I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

Adele noted that the upcoming five weekends of shows would be moved to a later date, saying, "We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

The Grammy winner expressed her love for her disappointed fans as well, adding in her caption, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."

photos
Adele & Rich Paul: Romance Rewind

This isn't the first time Adele has had to postpone her residency at the Caesars Palace hotel, as she originally pushed back the show's 2022 debut from January to November so she could bring her vision to life.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she told Elle in August 2022. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

But ultimately, she knew it was the right decision to wait before she set fire to the rain.

"It actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do," she continued. "And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

And Adele made it worth the wait, telling the crowd at her opening show, "Thank you so much for coming back to me. It looks just like I imagined it would."

Keep reading to see more of Adele's highlights through the years.

Jon Furniss/WireImage
2008

In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer attended the Brit Awards in an all-black ensemble and classic makeup.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
2009

Fresh off the success of her debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a chic black ensemble. 

Ed Rode/Getty Images
2010

At the 2010 CMT Artists of the Year show, the Brit stuck with her tried and true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2011

By the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had ditched her red locks and went for a dramatic dark blonde bouffant.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012

Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2013

At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest, yet chic dresses and had her makeup done in a mod style, which was perfected by her and makeup artist Michael Ashton

Jason Merritt/WireImage
2013

Eventually, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe but stuck with her favored empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016

For years, the artist sported long locks, but she went for a major change when she debuted a lob at the 2016 Grammys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2017

The singer had everyone green with envy when she showed up the 2017 Grammys in this beautiful gown.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
2017

Adele dazzled the crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this shimmering dress at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Instagram
2018

Not only can she rock an evening gown like no other, but sweatshirts look amazing on her too.

Instagram
2020

Although the artist has shown a preference towards more vintage styles, she went for the more unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday. 

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2020

The pop star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in Oct. 2020 while wearing a chic peplum blouse.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2021

Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, made their relationship Instagram official in Sept. 2021.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
2022

At the 2022 Brit Awards, she sparked engagement rumors after debuting a massive rock on that finger.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

2023

The singer won her 16th Grammy Award in 2023, this one for Best Pop Solo Performance.

