Adele Pauses Las Vegas Residency Over Health Concerns

Watch : Adele Gets Emotional Over Partner Rich Paul’s New Book

Adele is taking it easy while she focuses on her health.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared with fans that she will be postponing her Las Vegas residency—which is scheduled through the end of June—for all of March under doctor's orders.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," the 35-year-old shared on social media Feb. 27. "I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly."

Adele noted that the upcoming five weekends of shows would be moved to a later date, saying, "We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."

The Grammy winner expressed her love for her disappointed fans as well, adding in her caption, "I love you, I'll miss you like mad and I'm sorry for the inconvenience x."