Get a $1,071 HP Laptop for $399, 59% off Free People, 72% off Kate Spade & More Leap Day Deals

Leap into savings on this special occasion! As we embrace the rarity of Leap Day, take advantage of the unique opportunity to shop exclusive deals that only come around once every four years. I've scoured the depths of the internet to handpick the best discounts and promotions so you will maximize your savings on this extra day. From limited-time offers to flash sales, these deals won't last long, so seize the moment and shop these discounts on beauty, fashion, home, and travel items.
Is your laptop worn out from years of use? Now is the perfect time to upgrade since you can score a $1,071 HP laptop for just $399. That's a 63% discount! If you already booked summer vacation or spring break plans and your suitcase is worn out, I recommend this three-piece luggage set, which is on sale for only $89. Give your jeans a break and opt for these always-trendy, faux leather pants from Free People while they're 59% off.
Go hands-free with a Kate Spade belt bag in black, leopard print, or color-blocked navy blue before this 72% discount disappears. Prepare for sandal season and get super-soft feet with an $8 deal on this peeling mask with 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Those are just some of the amazing deals. Make the most of this bonus day and score incredible bargains on Sleep Number beds and mattresses, Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James, R+Co hair products, and more.
Today's Best Tech and Home Deals- HP, Apple, Yankee Candle, Dyson & More
HP Touch Laptop 128GB SSD Storage with MS365 & Mouse
Say goodbye to sluggish performance and hello to seamless multitasking with lightning-fast 128GB SSD storage from the HP 15 Touch Laptop. With Microsoft 365 included, you'll have all the tools you need to conquer your work or school tasks with ease. Plus, you get a free mouse to enhance your productivity even further. Don't miss out on this unbeatable 63% off deal.
QVC has 2 colors to choose from.
Sleep Number: Snag up to $1,000 off Sleep Number mattresses and 40% off smart beds.
Walmart: Get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
QVC: Shop 1-day only deals on Samsung TVs, Dyson vacuums, iRobot vacuums, and more from QVC.
Yankee Candle: Get 40% almost everything from Yankee Candle.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Pottery Barn: Shop 50% off top-selling Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, outdoor, and more.
Dyson: Get $200 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums and hair tools.
Wayfair: Spring into savings with 70% off deals from Wayfair.
Brooklinen: Save up to 29% on linen bundles from Brooklinen.
Revolution Cooking: Use the promo code TOASTDAY to get $70 off the viral Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware and home products from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more at Sur La Table.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Free People, J.Crew, adidas & More
Free People Uptown High Waist Faux Leather Flare Pants
Add a chic statement to your look with these faux leather pants that have a retro flair. You will love the high waist and sleek silhouette. Nordstrom Rack has two colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag
With this sleek design and multiple carrying options, you'll find yourself reaching for this bag time and time again. Whether worn as a belt bag for hands-free convenience, slung over the shoulder, or across the body, this bag effortlessly adapts to your busy lifestyle. Plus, with an incredible 72% off, it's the perfect opportunity to add a touch of chic functionality to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your look and simplify your life with the Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag!
lululemon: Technically speaking, there isn't a lululemon sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorites in their We Made Too Much section.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
VICI: Expand your wardrobe and save 40% on spring fashion from VICI. Use the code SPRINGSALE at checkout.
Coach Outlet: Accessorize and save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more style essentials.
Carbon38: Get an extra 40% off Carbon38 sale styles from adidas, Nike, Beach Riot, Beyond Yoga, and more top activewear brands.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25% off Vince Camuto's sale section. Depending on which styles you buy, you'll save up to 80% on your purchase.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Free People, Sorel, UGG, Madewell, Crocs, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack. Plus, 60% off Easter deals.
J.Crew: Get an EXTRA 30% off J.Crew's sale section with the promo code SALETIME at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Don't miss these 60% off discounts on J.Crew best-sellers.
Bare Necessities: Score 40% off spring bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
Sam Edelman: Step up into style and get 60% off Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Prep your spring wardrobe with $10 tops, $22 jeans, and $28 pants from Old Navy.
Cosabella: Use the promo code PANTYSALE to get 20% off Cosabella panties.
Saks Off 5th: Be a trendsetter and save 60% on workwear and date night looks from Saks Off 5th.
Sorel: Warm up in style with 40% off deals on cozy boots and more shoes from Sorel.
Urban Outfitters: Leap into savings with 29% off sitewide at Urban Outfitters.
ASOS: Save 30% on trending styles from ASOS.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 1, get 1 free on everything from Victoria's Secret.
CUUP: Get CUUP bras for only $45. I love these bras because they give amazing support and look invisible under clothes.
Today's Best Travel Deals- Walmart & Samsonite
Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set
Here is your perfect travel companion for every adventure. Crafted with durable hardshell material, these lightweight suitcases offer ultimate protection for your belongings while you are on the go. With TSA-approved locks and smooth spinner wheels, navigating through airports and train stations has never been easier.
Walmart has several colors to choose from.
Samsonite: Get ready for spring break and summer travel with 25% off Samsonite luggage. Plus, you can get an EXTRA 15% off select styles.
Today's Best Beauty Deals- Amazon, R+Co, Laneige, Too Faced & More
Plantifique Foot Peeling Mask
Get your feet sandal-ready with the Plantifique Peach Foot Peel Mask. This dermatologically-tested formula harnesses the power of natural ingredients to effortlessly peel away rough, dead skin, revealing baby-soft feet you'll love to show off. Prepare for grossly satisfying results as you watch the magic unfold, leaving your feet feeling incredibly smooth and rejuvenated. Don't let rough, dry skin hold you back. Step into spring and summer with confidence when you use this treatment.
Laneige: Get 25% off Laneige products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.
R+Co: Use the code LEAPDAY to get 29% off R+Co hair care products.
PMD: Get 29% off PMD skincare devices when you use the code LEAPDAY at checkout.
Mario Badescu: Use the code MB25 to get 25% off Mario Badescu skincare.
Peter Thomas Roth: Score incredible savings on Peter Thomas Roth skincare bundles.
MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox products, including my beloved makeup primer.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Skim Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Beachwaver: Not the best at curling your hair? You'll love this 50% off deal on the iconic Beachwaver rotating curling irons.
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Soko Glam: Save 20% on cleansers from Hanskin, Banila Co, Klairs, and more when you shop at Soko Glam (discount applied at checkout).
Zitsticka: Use the code FIFTHBDAY to get 25% off Zitsticka skincare.
QVC: Save up to 82% on beauty products from Peter Thomas Roth, IT Cosmetics, Perricone MD, Isle of Paradise, and more from QVC.
NYX: Get 25% off NYX products and you will receive a free eyeliner when you spend $45+.
First Aid Beauty: Say goodbye to dry, cracked winter skin. Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, get one free.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee products. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
Too Faced: 1-day only: Get 35% off the Too Faced Hangover skincare collection.
What is Leap Day?
A leap year takes place every four years, when an extra day is added to the calendar, making the total duration of the year 366 days instead of 365 days.
What are the best Leap Day deals happening today?
On February 29, 2024, there are lots of amazing deals that are worth checking out. Score a $1,071 HP laptop for just $399 from QVC. Get a three-piece luggage set for only $89 from Walmart. Don't miss 75% discounts on Kate Spade and 70% off Coach.
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, QVC, Saks Off 5th, and the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
