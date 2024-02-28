Kate Hudson Reveals Why She Let Fear Fuel Her New Music Career

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals She's RELEASING a Music ALBUM

Kate Hudson just revealed how to lose self-doubt in 10 days (or years).

The Almost Famous alum recently kickstarted her music career after she released her first-ever single "Talk About Love" Jan. 30, which she cowrote with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry.

"For me, with music and songwriting, it was time," Kate told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It was a great fear of mine to be rejected for my writing. You know, why put myself out there so vulnerably?"

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star had lived by the mantra of "don't break what's not broken," but felt it was necessary to step outside her comfort zone.

"Over time you realize, and as you get older, that's the very thing holding you back," she shared. "And taking risk is part of [what] has been a thrill for me, which is why I want to be an artist and why I've always put myself out there."