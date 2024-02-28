Kate Hudson Reveals Why She Let Fear Fuel Her New Music Career

Kate Hudson just revealed how to lose self-doubt in 10 days (or years).
The Almost Famous alum recently kickstarted her music career after she released her first-ever single "Talk About Love" Jan. 30, which she cowrote with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry.
"For me, with music and songwriting, it was time," Kate told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It was a great fear of mine to be rejected for my writing. You know, why put myself out there so vulnerably?"
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star had lived by the mantra of "don't break what's not broken," but felt it was necessary to step outside her comfort zone.
"Over time you realize, and as you get older, that's the very thing holding you back," she shared. "And taking risk is part of [what] has been a thrill for me, which is why I want to be an artist and why I've always put myself out there."
Kate, who plans to release her album later this year, explained why she finally surrendered to fear and let it fuel her music career.
"Do it because you love it, not because you're expecting some sort of validation—I just got that point," she said. "And I would say to the younger kids is, 'What moves you? What is the actual purpose of all this?' If it's seeking the outside, then you're going to get hurt. But if it's a drive, if it's a calling, keep going."
The 44-year-old's advice extends beyond music, as she also passed down her wisdom on fashion.
"Fashion is about individuality and expressing yourself in a very authentic way," she noted. "And I encourage that for the younger generation. I like the idea of breaking the algorithm, not following the algorithm."
That's when you become a legend in-the-making.
"I think that's where a real icon emerges from," she added, "those who are interested in doing what's very honest to them."
Having this mindset is one of the reasons she partnered with Rakuten for its new "Shoppers Get It" campaign, which features a custom PatBO dress exclusively available for members to shop until March 11 for 10 percent Cash Back.
As she put it, "I think one thing women are really good at is sharing our little secrets, our go-to's."