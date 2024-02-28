Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Romance With Mark Estes

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Ex Jay Cutler Debuts New Romance

Kristin Cavallari is living her life with arms wide open.

The Hills alum went public with her boyfriend Mark Estes, hard-launching their relationship on Instagram with a cozy-looking selfie on Feb. 27.

In the caption of the photo—which showed the couple nuzzled under a thatched roof—Kristin, 37, wrote alongside an emoji of a white heart, "He makes me happy."

Mark, 24, returned the sweet sentiment, resharing the post on his Instagram Story with two red hearts.

Their budding romance comes almost a year after Kristin—who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—expressed hope to "meet someone organically," though she admitted that there was "not a lot going on" in her dating life at the time.

"My perfect dream guy, honestly, is someone who is so just happy in their own skin just really secure," she told E! News in June. "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."