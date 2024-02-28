Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Romance With Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari hard launched her relationship with her boyfriend Mark Estes, saying that the 24-year-old "makes me happy."

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 28, 2024 12:50 AMTags
Kristin Cavallari is living her life with arms wide open.

The Hills alum went public with her boyfriend Mark Estes, hard-launching their relationship on Instagram with a cozy-looking selfie on Feb. 27. 

In the caption of the photo—which showed the couple nuzzled under a thatched roof—Kristin, 37, wrote alongside an emoji of a white heart, "He makes me happy."

Mark, 24, returned the sweet sentiment, resharing the post on his Instagram Story with two red hearts.

Their budding romance comes almost a year after Kristin—who shares kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler—expressed hope to "meet someone organically," though she admitted that there was "not a lot going on" in her dating life at the time.

"My perfect dream guy, honestly, is someone who is so just happy in their own skin just really secure," she told E! News in June. "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."

Calling herself a mom "first and foremost," the Very Cavallari star added that "nothing in my life is a threat."

 

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

"If I'm gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life," she said. "I'm not putting up with bulls--t anymore. I'm past that phase."

As for her ex-husband Jay? The retired NFL player—who broke up with Kristin in 2020—has also moved on from their divorce. In October, he debuted his romance with Samantha Robertson.

"Sunsets in Montana never disappoint," Samantha captioned an Instagram photo of the pair, prompting Jay to write in the comments, "When are we going back?"

