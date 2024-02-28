Taylor Swift Gave This Sweet Gift to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Football Team

Watch : Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Sydney Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift is always gonna bake it off.

The "Cruel Summer" singer knew the way to surprise and delight boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates was to put her baking skills to good use. So, during the NFL season, the pop star whipped up some pop tarts as a treat for the football players.

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared on NFL on NBC Feb. 27, hinting that Taylor clearly knew the way to their hearts. "It was over. She knew right where to go."

And although Andy unfortunately didn't get one of the treats—joking that the offensive linemen "definitely" didn't save him a bite—he appreciated that it was a way for Taylor to try and "fit in" with the team.

It wasn't the first time that Taylor—whose love of baking is legendary—has traded a gown shaped like a pastry for actual pastries for Travis. The 34-year-old even baked some cinnamon rolls for one of the tight end's pregame parties in October.