These Kopari Beauty and Skincare Sets Will Make Your Body Silky Smooth and Glowy Just in Time for Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break is right around the corner, which means you probably already have that girls trip booked and ready to go. So, there's really not much left but to count the days until your upcoming tropical vacation and fantasize about soaking up some precious sun. Oh, and obviously start thinking about all the vacation prep we have to do before our trip. Let's be real, all the girlies can relate to the precious time and money that goes into prepping all your travel toiletries, buying new bathing suits and beachy fits, plus making sure our legs, arms, and everything else are ready to be seen in a bikini. It all requires extensive planning and many trips to Sephora, Ulta, and Target. But if there's one thing that's truly a lifesaver when it comes to body and skincare prep, it's beauty sets.
Skincare and beauty sets often come with everything you need for your vacay, and one brand that truly knows what we all need for our next tropical trip is Kopari Beauty. From ultra-hydrating lip glosses that are perfect for those days you're out soaking up the sun all day to an SPF Body Glow that gives your new suntan that extra special glow, Kopari's beauty skincare sets are exactly what you need for both your prep and travel necessities. The best part? You're even saving money on these sets, since many of these products cost more when bought separately. So, whether you're lounging by the pool or exploring sandy shores, Kopari Beauty has got you covered, leaving you with nothing to worry about except enjoying your paradise retreat to the fullest. Keep scrolling for the best sets to buy before your next spring break or summer trip.
Vacation Ready SPF Vault
Upgrade your sun protection routine with this Vacation Ready bundle on your next vacay, featuring four best-selling, full-size SPF products for the face and body, ensuring broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and luxurious textures. The set also comes complete with Kopari's limited edition diamond knit bag, ensuring you're never without sun protection on your adventures.
Endless Summer Lip Kit
Say goodbye to chapped lips this spring break with the Kopari Endless Summer lip kit. The set includes three cult-fave glossies formulated with nourishing shea butter, coconut oil, and squalane to lock in moisture.
Smooth Skin Paradise Set
Indulge in Kopari's Smooth Skin Paradise set, banishing textured, dry skin with its exfoliating and clarifying wonders, leaving you with silky smooth skin from head to toe. With KP Body Bumps Be Gone body scrub and clarifying body pads, say goodbye to rough patches and ingrown hairs, while the ultra restore body butter with hyaluronic acid ensures lasting hydration for your skin.
Daily Sun Defense Set
Experience ultimate sun protection with this daily SPF duo, offering lightweight, non-greasy formulas for the face and body, ensuring maximum broad spectrum UVA/UVB defense and a radiant complexion. Plus, complete your look with the adorable limited edition Kopari checkered tote bag included in the set!
Coconut Bliss Body Duo
Smell as tropical as your vacation with this hydrating body duo featuring the sudsy shower oil and coconut spritz mist, delivering a blissful coconut experience while keeping your skin hydrated and radiant. Free of toxins and enriched with hydrating active ingredients, this dream team ensures a glowing complexion every day.
Holy Grail Discovery Set
Embark on your next adventure with Kopari's paradise-packed set featuring five must-have essentials, including travel-friendly sizes for on-the-go indulgence. With luxurious products like moisture-whipped ceramide cream and golden aura body oil, all neatly stored in their limited edition velvet travel bag, your journey will be filled with blissful skincare wherever you roam.
Hyaluronic Hydration Body Set
Experience ultimate hydration with Kopari's new golden aura body oil and ultra restore body butter, both enriched with hyaluronic acid for deep, long-lasting moisture and skin-firming benefits. Plus, complete your skincare routine with the must-have limited edition checkered knit tote, the perfect accessory for on-the-go glam.
Shield & Shine SPF Duo
Unlock superior sun protection with Kopari's best-selling SPF body gel, now offered in two ultra-glowy variations for a radiant, sun-kissed glow. Enriched with moisturizing oils, nourishing vitamins, and ethically sourced pearlescent minerals, this duo ensures your skin stays hydrated and luminous while safeguarding against harmful UVA/UVB rays. What's not to love?
