Gary Sinise’s Son McCanna “Mac” Sinise Dead at 33

The Sinise family is mourning a tragic loss.

Gary Sinise's son McCanna "Mac" Sinise died at age 33 on Jan. 5, more than five years after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Chordoma, the Forrest Gump actor shared on Feb. 27.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can," he wrote in a Feb. 27 statement on the Gary Sinise Foundation website. "As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one."

And while Gary and his wife Moira Harris—who also share daughters Ella Sinise, 32, and Sophie Sinise, 35—called his death "heartbreaking," the couple also expressed feeling thankful their son will no longer have to suffer.

"Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on," his statement continued. "While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it."