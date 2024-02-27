See Olivia Wilde and More Celebs Freeing the Nipple at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, Elsa Hosk and more stars freed the nipple at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show, ditching the bras underneath their sheer getups. See all the edgy looks.

Feb 27, 2024
No bra, no problem.

That's the mantra Olivia Wilde stuck to at Saint Laurent's Ready-to-Wear Fall 2024 presentation for Paris Fashion Week. Stepping out at the Feb. 27 runway show, the Don't Worry Darling director freed the nipple by rocking nothing underneath her sheer black bodysuit from the luxury label.

She completed her racy look with an olive green pencil skirt, sheer stockings and brown heels. Olivia also added head-turning accessories, rocking brown leather gloves that matched her leather belt, a gold chain necklace and tan aviator sunglasses.

But she wasn't the only star who dared to bare at the event, which showcased Saint Laurent's line inspired by sheer fabrics. In addition to the models on the runway, Zoë KravitzElsa Hosk and Georgia May Jagger left little to the imagination as they arrived sporting thin and gauzy pieces by the brand.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's Rosé opted to pair her brown see-through gown with a black bra and high-waisted bottoms. Other attendees at the star-studded gathering included Lily CollinsZoë Saldaña, Diane Kruger as well as Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss.

And for Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the point of the entire collection was to show that the label is a "house of transparency."

 

"I wanted to do something very fragile," he told WWD, admitting that the pieces may be harder to reproduce on a mass scale. "I think my job is to propose something different that is not necessarily realistic or necessary."

To see stars rocking his transparent creations, as well as more celebs at Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.

Elsa Hosk

At Saint Laurent show.

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent show.

Rosé

At Saint Laurent show.

Georgia May Jagger

At Saint Laurent show.

Lily Collins

At Saint Laurent show.

Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent show.

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent show.

Olivia Wilde

At Saint Laurent show.

Jennifer Lawrence

At Christian Dior show.

Natalie Portman

At Christian Dior show.

Elizabeth Debicki

At Christian Dior show.

Rachel Brosnahan

At Christian Dior show.

Rosalía

At Christian Dior show.

At Ester Manas show.

