See Olivia Wilde and More Celebs Freeing the Nipple at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kylie Jenner Stuns in Naked Dress at Paris Fashion Week

No bra, no problem.

That's the mantra Olivia Wilde stuck to at Saint Laurent's Ready-to-Wear Fall 2024 presentation for Paris Fashion Week. Stepping out at the Feb. 27 runway show, the Don't Worry Darling director freed the nipple by rocking nothing underneath her sheer black bodysuit from the luxury label.

She completed her racy look with an olive green pencil skirt, sheer stockings and brown heels. Olivia also added head-turning accessories, rocking brown leather gloves that matched her leather belt, a gold chain necklace and tan aviator sunglasses.

But she wasn't the only star who dared to bare at the event, which showcased Saint Laurent's line inspired by sheer fabrics. In addition to the models on the runway, Zoë Kravitz, Elsa Hosk and Georgia May Jagger left little to the imagination as they arrived sporting thin and gauzy pieces by the brand.

Meanwhile, Blackpink's Rosé opted to pair her brown see-through gown with a black bra and high-waisted bottoms. Other attendees at the star-studded gathering included Lily Collins, Zoë Saldaña, Diane Kruger as well as Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss.