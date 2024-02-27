Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail's Rep Clarifies His Drug-Related Cause of Death

New details surrounding David Gail's cause of death have come to light.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died Jan. 16 at age 58 due to anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy—a brain injury due to lack of blood flow—following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest, his rep Linda Brown confirmed to E! News Feb. 27.
The medical emergency was caused by drug use, including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl, according to the spokesperson. his death was ruled as an accident.
"It breaks my heart to learn my son died this way," Gail's mom Mary Painter shared in a statement. "David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He was unable to work for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine."
Painter said Gail spent years managing his pain "through pharmaceuticals" before turning to acupuncture and natural medicines.
"I can only assume that his former dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources," she continued. "David's death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters."
Painter added, "Please keep David and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers."
In January, Gail was found unresponsive and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, leading the Port Charles star to be hospitalized, according to his rep. After spending days on life support, Gail's spokesperson said the actor had died from complications from sudden cardiac arrest.
In the wake of Gail's passing, his childhood friend Katie Colmenares described him as a person who was "ready to face anything and anyone."
"There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote in a Jan. 20 Instagram post, alongside a photo of the two hugging. "Always my wingman always my best friend."
In addition to his mom, Gail is survived by his son Guthier and his sister Kathryn.