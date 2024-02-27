Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail's Rep Clarifies His Drug-Related Cause of Death

Watch : Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor David Gail's Cause of Death Revealed

New details surrounding David Gail's cause of death have come to light.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died Jan. 16 at age 58 due to anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy—a brain injury due to lack of blood flow—following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest, his rep Linda Brown confirmed to E! News Feb. 27.

The medical emergency was caused by drug use, including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl, according to the spokesperson. his death was ruled as an accident.

"It breaks my heart to learn my son died this way," Gail's mom Mary Painter shared in a statement. "David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He was unable to work for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine."

Painter said Gail spent years managing his pain "through pharmaceuticals" before turning to acupuncture and natural medicines.