I Used to Travel for a Living - Here Are 16 Travel Essentials That Are Always On My Packing List

I'm the first to admit that I haven't always been a great packer. Not only did I live in constant fear of having to pay extra for an overweight bag, but I always arrived to the airport or train station with a sneaking suspicion that I left something really important behind. But that all changed when I landed a job where I was required to travel several times a month. Whether it was a two-day trip or a week long stay, I made it my mission to pack like a pro, which not only means being organized but also being prepared for any inconveniences I might face along the way.
I'm pleased to report that I not only accomplished that, but I also discovered some must-have travel essentials that everyone should pack. Whether you're travelling via plane, train, or car, I rounded up all of the Amazon travel essentials that you should definitely add to your packing list.
From a toiletry bag that RHOBH star Kyle Richards never travels without to depuffing under eye patches and a portable phone charger that doesn't require any cords, keep reading for the 15 best travel essentials that are always on my packing list, from someone who used to travel for a living.
Holii Travel Pill Organizer
This pill organizer is perfect for travel, since it has several compartments to separately store medications, vitamins, or pain relievers and won't take up much space. I've also used the bigger compartments for hair ties, bobby pins, and other small items. It has 14,00+ 5-star ratings in five colors.
iWALK Portable Charger
A portable phone charger is a no-brainer, but the reason this one is so great is that it doesn't require any extra cables since it pops directly into your phone's (or AirPods') charging port. It's compact, lightweight, and rechargeable, plus it comes in six colors.
Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Even if I'm checking a bag, I still like to transfer my shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and facial cleanser into TSA-friendly bottles like these. This set includes four leak-proof silicone bottles stored in a zippered pouch. Choose from 12 colorways.
Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes
My life changed for the better when I discovered packing cubes, which keep your suitcase so organized. This highly-rated set includes four different sized cubes, toiletry and accessories pouches, a shoe bag, and a laundry bag. Not only will your suitcase be neat, but you'll also be able to easily find what you're looking for.
Tide Stain Remover for Clothes
At some point in your trip, you're bound to stain an outfit, which is why I keep a Tide pen on me at all times. That way, you can get rid of stains ASAP so you can re-wear clothes instead of tossing them in your laundry bag.
MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Whether you're traveling by train, plane, or car, a travel pillow is a must-have if you're trying to take a nap. This memory foam one has contoured support that reviewers love, which is why it's garnered over 22,300 5-star reviews. As an added bonus, it comes with a carrying case, ear plugs, and a sleeping mask.
grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask
These individually packaged under eye masks will help to de-puff skin after long flights and early mornings. A best-seller, these under eye masks are packed with moisturizing niacinamide and hyaluronic acid and deliver a cooling sensation that depuffs and feels so soothing. No wonder they have 14,600+ 5-star ratings!
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
This goes without saying but you'll be encountering a lot of germs on your travels, which is why it's essential that you travel with hand sanitizer. Not only are these from Touchland aesthetically pleasing with delicious scents, the spritz is super convenient and won't leave your hands sticky. They come in multipacks with different scents.
Washable Reusable Gel Lint Roller
This tiny but mighty lint roller is ideal for travel since it doesn't take up a lot of space (you can even toss it in your purse) and is reusable. Just pop out the sticky ball, rinse it under water, and it's good as new.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
Rather than stuffing all your toiletries into a bulky makeup bag, try this best-selling organizer that folds open to reveal tons of zippered compartments. The best part is that it can be hung on a towel hook for easy access. Not to mention, it's a favorite of RHOBH's Kyle Richards.
Etekcity Luggage Scale
Spare yourself the anxiety of showing up to the airport and having to pay extra for an overweight bag with this luggage scale. It clips onto your luggage and provides an instant weight read so you know if you need to remove a few items (or have space for a few added items).
Travel Ready Portable Emergency First Aid Kit
From blisters to unexpected injuries, this first aid kit has got you covered. The compact box includes band-aids of different sizes, gauze and tape, alcohol wipes, Neosporin, and Tylenol.
Gillette Venus Extra Smooth On The Go Razor
With over 15,400 5-star ratings, reviewers love how small and convenient this portable razor is. It's everything you love about Gillette razors, just on a smaller scale. It comes with its own carrying case and a blade refill.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
If there's any chance of me getting some shuteye, it's because I have a sleep mask on me. This blackout mask has padded contouring and an adjustable strap for a perfect fit that won't squish your eyes or slide off. It has a whopping 71,700+ 5-star ratings.
BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer
Tossing all of your jewelry into a bag won't just make it hard to find what you're looking for but it will make everything tangled. This folding jewelry organizer solves the problem, with designated spaces for necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. And since it's flat, it doesn't take up much space. It comes in 11 colors and two sizes.
Himawari Laptop Backpack
While cute, carrying heavy shoulder bags are uncomfortable and painful, which is why I opt for a spacious backpack. This waterproof one has a padded laptop sleeve, plenty of pockets, and adjustable straps. Not to mention, it comes in so many cute colorways.
