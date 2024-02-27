Thomas Kingston, Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Pippa Middleton’s Ex, Dead at 45

Thomas Kingston, who dated Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton before finding love with Lady Gabriella Windsor, has died. He was 45.

The British royal family is mourning a loved one.

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died Feb. 25, representatives for his family confirmed. He was 45.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement, per Press Association, read. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Thomas—who wed the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael of Kent in 2019—is also survived by his parents Martin and Jill Kingston as well as sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

Following the news of Thomas' death, Buckingham Palace released a statement from King Charles III and Queen Camilla sharing their grief.  

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," the statement expressed. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family." 

Thomas died in Gloucestershire, according to the statement from his family, and although the cause of death was not disclosed, no suspicious circumstances or other parties were involved.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The finance executive became engaged to Gabriella—who is currently 56th in line to the throne—in September 2018, tying the knot the following May.

Throughout their four years of marriage, the couple often joined the royal family at events, most recently at a Celebration of Shakespeare event on Feb. 14 in London with Queen Camilla.

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Prior to his relationship with Gabriella, Thomas was linked to Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa, around 2011. However, the pair appeared to remain friendly following their breakup as Thomas and Gabriella attended Pippa's 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Pippa and James later returned the favor when Thomas and Gabriella tied the knot in 2019. 

