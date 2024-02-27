Thomas Kingston, Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Pippa Middleton’s Ex, Dead at 45

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The British royal family is mourning a loved one.

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died Feb. 25, representatives for his family confirmed. He was 45.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement, per Press Association, read. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Thomas—who wed the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Princess Michael of Kent in 2019—is also survived by his parents Martin and Jill Kingston as well as sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

Following the news of Thomas' death, Buckingham Palace released a statement from King Charles III and Queen Camilla sharing their grief.