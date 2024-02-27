King Charles and Queen Camilla React to Unexpected Death of Thomas Kingston at 45

King Charles III and Queen Camilla spoke out after Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Thomas Kingston died unexpectedly on Feb. 25 at the age of 45.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are showing their support amid a terrible tragedy. 

The majesties offered their condolences after Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, unexpectedly died at the age of 45

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death," a Feb. 27 statement from the palace read, per People, "and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."

The message went on to offer a special vote of support to the daughter of Prince Michael—Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin—and Thomas' family, adding, "In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

On Feb. 27, the Kingston family announced the death of Thomas, who was found unresponsive at an address in Gloucestershire on Feb. 25, per the Press Association. There will be an investigation into the cause of the financier's passing, but there were no suspicious circumstances or other parties involved. 

In a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Thomas' parents Mr. Martin and Mrs. Jill Kingston and his sisters Mrs. Joanna Connolly and Mrs. Emma Murray, the Kingstons noted that Thomas' death was a "great shock to the whole family."

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the Feb. 27 message continued. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him."

Closing out their note, the family asked others to "respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Lady Gabriella, 42, married Thomas in 2019, one year after announcing their engagement. The guest list at their wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was attended by royal family members including Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth. 

