King Charles and Queen Camilla React to Unexpected Death of Thomas Kingston at 45

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are showing their support amid a terrible tragedy.

The majesties offered their condolences after Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, unexpectedly died at the age of 45.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death," a Feb. 27 statement from the palace read, per People, "and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."

The message went on to offer a special vote of support to the daughter of Prince Michael—Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin—and Thomas' family, adding, "In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

On Feb. 27, the Kingston family announced the death of Thomas, who was found unresponsive at an address in Gloucestershire on Feb. 25, per the Press Association. There will be an investigation into the cause of the financier's passing, but there were no suspicious circumstances or other parties involved.